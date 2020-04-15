Agents of SHIELD Star Clark Gregg Celebrates Upcoming Agent Carter Crossover

Big news dropped earlier today when it was revealed the seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD will feature an Agent Carter crossover. Enver Gjokaj will be reprising his role as Agent Daniel Sousa and fans are extremely excited to see the actor’s return to Marvel. This news broke just one day after a teaser and new poster were released for the Marvel show’s final season. It’s not only fans who are stoked about the crossover event. Agents of SHIELD star, Clark Gregg, took to Instagram earlier today to celebrate the news.

“Thrilled that we can finally share that the #AgentsofShield s.7 time travelers cross paths with the dashing and dangerous Agent Sousa played by the equally dashing and nearly as dangerous @therealenver #agentcarter,” Gregg wrote. You can check out his post below:

Gjokaj also took to Instagram to commemorate the news that he’ll be returning to Marvel soon. “Cat is out of the bag,” he wrote. You can check out his post below:

Gjokaj recently told Entertainment Weekly that he never expected to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sousa again. “It wasn’t anywhere near my brain,” says Gjokaj. “I would’ve been thrilled at any moment for it to come back, but I think as an actor you don’t have time. You just have to move on to the next project.” Sousa’s appearance in Agents of SHIELD is facilitated by the final season’s premise, which sees the SHIELD team taken back through time and trying to make their way home. “One of the things we think is so fun — especially with Coulson, who’s just a fanboy for S.H.I.E.L.D. history — is them just getting to walk right into [that history],” co-showrunner, Jed Whedon, explained. “With Sousa, we had a good opportunity to hit that note with Agent Coulson.” Gjokaj added, “What’s unexpectedly, for me, really fun is that we realized once we got Coulson and [Sousa] in the same scene that they’re very similar.”

In addition to news about the upcoming final season of Agents of SHIELD, today also brought us a delightful video of Briana Venskus, who plays Agent Piper on the series. During a Cameo.com appearance, the actor did makeshift cosplays of multiple characters from the series. You can check out her amazing video here.

Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27th.