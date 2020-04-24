Agents of SHIELD Fans React to the Final Season’s Latest Teaser
New Agents of SHIELD content keeps pouring in and we couldn't be happier! During the last week, we learned that there will be an Agent Carter crossover, saw new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, and the long-awaited release date for the show's seventh and final season was finally announced. As if that wasn't enough, yesterday also brought us a brand new teaser, which hinted at more time travel and a surprising Hydra reveal. Unsurprisingly, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series were thrilled to see some of the first footage from the upcoming season and took to Twitter to bask in the excitement.
“They need to change the past to rescue the future. The final season of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD premieres Wednesday, May 27," @AgentsOfSHIELD tweeted. You can check out the clip in the tweet below:
They need to change the past to rescue the future. The final season of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD premieres Wednesday, May 27. pic.twitter.com/ONDSVtNDB3— Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) April 24, 2020
Since the trailer dropped last night, many fans have tweeted about moments in the clip ranging from seeing Philinda together to the epic costumes to the lack of FitzSimmons. Here are some of the best Agents of SHIELD tweets to hit the social media site since the teaser dropped last night...
"SO Beautiful"
Season 7 is going to be SO beautiful 😍 #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/oero0Ko6Xt— Let's Talk Quake ~ five weeks to season 7!! (@LetsTalkQuake) April 24, 2020
Footage Not Found
JEMMA AND FITZ ON THE LATEST TEASER ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8w43tj7lFi— 𝘌𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘦 | 𝙼𝚊𝚢 𝟸𝟽 (@hyowandaworld) April 24, 2020
Philinda Forever
I’ve never in my life been so happy with a teaser more than this one. #Philinda baby! FINALLY!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aRfJlNSCMD— Alicia Fleming #CoulsonLives (@Philinda_AoS) April 24, 2020
Sousa Is Back!
Agents of SHIELD said Daniel Sousa rights. pic.twitter.com/0SSRrv1obW— ︽✵︽ Adventures Of Phil ︽✵︽ (@lilphilstravels) April 24, 2020
Mack's Rambo Vibes
MDS O MACK TA PARECENDO O RAMBO#AgentsofSHIELD.— mαtt🕸️eternαls (@eternalspiderx) April 24, 2020
pic.twitter.com/enHZIlJnu9
You Never Know
"sorry, you are not going to f*ck up the future today" pic.twitter.com/iNjFJBf1op— elias 〄 ceo of daisy | 𝟯𝟯 𝗗𝗮𝘆𝘀! (@etherealqvake) April 24, 2020
The Costumes, Though
Enver? May in a dress?? Daisy in flannel??? pic.twitter.com/0Pu3vj6dwT— Sarie 🦖😇 (@CrazyGirlVids) April 24, 2020
Bring Them Back!
Missing my best bois Fitz and Enoch on this day pic.twitter.com/cTwafm6Aqn— Alex (@frameworkfitz) April 24, 2020
The Feels
I can't believe we're approaching the final mission. #agentsofshield pic.twitter.com/g5ZLuFPIuT— GRQuake084 #DoomEternal (@AdamTM24) April 24, 2020
I Need to Sit Down
OH MY #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/TxqJ9pMbjx— Indigo Five Alpha ︽✵︽ (@ttnneebn) April 24, 2020
Relatable
Watching the new teaser of #AgentsOfSHIELD final season like: pic.twitter.com/EZE2RxPP5n— vixs (@lady4series) April 24, 2020
Recently, Chloe Bennet teased the final season will please long term fans. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. "For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she teased. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."
What did you think of the latest Agents of SHIELD teaser? Tell us in the comments!
Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27th.
