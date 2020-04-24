Agents of SHIELD Fans React to the Final Season’s Latest Teaser

New Agents of SHIELD content keeps pouring in and we couldn't be happier! During the last week, we learned that there will be an Agent Carter crossover, saw new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, and the long-awaited release date for the show's seventh and final season was finally announced. As if that wasn't enough, yesterday also brought us a brand new teaser, which hinted at more time travel and a surprising Hydra reveal. Unsurprisingly, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series were thrilled to see some of the first footage from the upcoming season and took to Twitter to bask in the excitement.

“They need to change the past to rescue the future. The final season of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD premieres Wednesday, May 27," @AgentsOfSHIELD tweeted. You can check out the clip in the tweet below:

They need to change the past to rescue the future. The final season of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD premieres Wednesday, May 27. pic.twitter.com/ONDSVtNDB3 — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) April 24, 2020

Since the trailer dropped last night, many fans have tweeted about moments in the clip ranging from seeing Philinda together to the epic costumes to the lack of FitzSimmons. Here are some of the best Agents of SHIELD tweets to hit the social media site since the teaser dropped last night...