Agents of SHIELD: Henry Simmons Teases Tonight’s Episode Is a “Favorite”

Agents of SHIELD fans are only a few hours away from "The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D," which is one of the most highly-anticipated episodes of the final season. The episode is set to follow Mack (Henry Simmons) and Deke (Jeff Ward) after they get stranded in 1982. We've already seen some photos from the episode as well as a clip, and we're jazzed to see the whole thing come together. This is especially true after the cast has shared some high praise about the episode, including Simmons. In fact, he took to Instagram yesterday to share a teaser for the episode and reveal it's one of his favorites.

"TONIGHT!!! Agents Of SHIELD episode 7 of the final season. The episode is titled,

'The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D'. Yeah......I know.....that title can mean something COMPLETELY different. 😄😆😄 Anyway, this is one of my favorite episodes and the most fun I've worked on. It's unlike any episode we've done in the entire series. I have to give a shout-out to @jessebochco with his fantastic directing (as always), and #BrentFletcher for writing one heck of an episode!! If you can't tell already......I LOVE it," Simmons wrote. You can check out his post below:

Read the description for the episode here: "After being unexpectedly stranded in 1982, Mack retreats to his childhood home to process the death of his parents, while Deke gets to work scouting a chart-topping group of new agents. With no idea if or when the team is coming back for them, time seems to finally be on their side … at least until the killer robots show up."

This season has also seen a lot of exciting Marvel throwbacks, including the return of Enver Gjokaj Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa. Many people were hoping Peggy Carter would turn up on the series and interact with Sousa one more time, but Hayley Atwell recently shut down any hope of that happening. Considering Peggy now believes Sousa is dead, we're not exactly surprised by this outcome. Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson) teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

Are you excited about tonight's "totally excellent" episode? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

