Agents of SHIELD's Ming-Na Wen Wants to See Agent May Team Up With Nick Fury and Black Widow

✖

Agents of SHIELD is currently in the midst of its final season, which means many fans are wondering what's next for some of their favorite characters. While Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson is the only main character to start out in the Marvel movies, the actor recently shared which Agents of SHIELD characters he'd like to see make the jump to the big screen. For many years, fans have wanted to see Ming-Na Wen's Agent May interact with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) since they're both the fiercest SHIELD agents. When asked by Looper which movie character Wen would like to see May teamed up with, she agreed that the two women would make quite a pair. The actor would also like to see May reunite with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

You may recall back in season one when the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier caused division within the team. When a secret line was found where May drove the bus, Coulson suspected May of being Hydra, but it turns out she was just secretly reporting back to Fury. "I feel like May and Fury have had such a close relationship," Wen explained. "Supposedly it was Coulson that asked her to join the team, when in reality it was Fury who had set all that up. So, they have a very close relationship."

"Just to see the Black Widow and May in a fight scene, because both of them don't have any special powers, they just have massive skills, that would be really fantastic," Wen added. "I think May might be friends with Nat, because she had her on her phone," Wen points out, referencing as season two episode.

While it's true May never had any special abilities before, that recently changed this season. After briefly dying, May returned from her battle with Izel in another realm unable to feel her own emotions. However, she now has the ability to feel other people's emotions when she touches them. In the show's latest episode, "A Trout in the Milk," May expressed concern that she may never be able to feel again.

In another recent interview, When explained what it was like to play May with even less emotion than before. “Just when you think she couldn't feel less and show less, she does,” Wen shared. “It's very tough as an actor to play that, trust me. I mean when they told me what was going to happen, I was like, ‘Really, you're going to go in that direction? How is that even possible? How do I show less?’”

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.