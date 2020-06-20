Clark Gregg Reveals Which Agents of SHIELD Characters Should Appear in Marvel Movies

✖

Clark Gregg has had an amazing 12-year journey playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor first appeared in the franchise in 2008's Iron Man and showed up again in Iron Man 2, Thor, The Avengers, and Captain Marvel. However, most of his time as Coulson has now been spent on Agents of SHIELD, which is currently in the midst of its seventh and final season. Recently, Gregg revealed that he's unsure if we'll be seeing Coulson again in any Marvel movies. However, in a new interview with Looper, the actor did share which other Agents of SHIELD characters he believes deserve spots in the MCU films.

"I think, at some point, they really ought to have Daisy Johnson [Chloe Bennet] quake her way into one of these movies," Gregg shared. "FitzSimmons [Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge] really, too," he added. "I think they're really vital Marvel characters at this point." When it comes to combining Agents of SHIELD with the Marvel movies, Gregg thinks now is good a time. "I think there's a lot of freedom. I know that there have been a lot of divisions because of different corporate entities, but it all seems like it's under one roof now. Kevin [Feige]'s brilliant, and he can do whatever he wants."

Gregg also thinks there could be room for Daisy, Fitz, and Simmons in the upcoming Disney+ series. "You never know," Gregg shared. "You never know what you're going to see." He clarified, "It sounds like a tease… I don't know anything."

During the show's earlier seasons, the episodes stayed in line with the events that were happening in the Marvel movies, which means the show was considered MCU canon for a long time. However, after the end of season five didn't fall in line with Thanos' Avengers: Infinity War snap and season six made no reference to the events of Avengers: Endgame, people began to debate whether or not the show was still considered canon. Recently, Gregg was asked how he felt about the agents being unaffected by the Thanos snap, and he revealed he had mixed feelings.

"When you look back at Season 1, and you look at the way it crossed over with Hydra and took the handcuffs off our poor writers when everyone was like 'What is this show?' — and Sam [Jackson] and Cobie Smulders came to play — I thought that was really thrilling. I missed that part of it, but I also felt like Agents of SHIELD really continued to evolve. And once they got to Season 4, and there were three separate pods [of episodes] — Ghost Rider, LMDs, and the Framework — I thought this is what happens when these gutsy writers aren’t tied too closely to all that. They get to really just tear it apart and start it over with a new corner of the Marvel Universe every season, sometimes two or three times in a season."

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

