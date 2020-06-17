Agents of SHIELD Star Ming-Na Wen Explains Why She’s Giving Game of Thrones a Second Chance

✖

Game of Thrones ended last year, and many people were unhappy with the show's series finale. A lot of people involved with the show as well as fans have spoken out about the series' divisive last season, but there's one fan who is giving it another shot. Ming-Na Wen, who currently plays Agent May on Agents of SHIELD and Fennec Shand on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, recently spoke to SYFY Wire about various topics, including what she's currently “FANGRRLing over.” In addition to her deep love for Baby Yoda, the actor talked about Game of Thrones and explained why she's giving it a rewatch.

"I am actually also rewatching Game of Thrones right now because I've kind of run out of things to watch. But I had a bad taste in my mouth that Season 8 left, and I'm hoping that when I revisit it I'll have a lower expectation. Because I want to be able to feel good about the series. It was such a great series. I'm giving it a second chance," Wen explained.

Since the show's ending, Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has been supportive of the way David Benioff and D.B. Weiss concluded their version of the fantasy saga, reminding fans of the differences between the prose and television mediums. “I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget,” Martin wrote in a blog post. “They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done… and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them. And of course the butterfly effect will be at work as well; those of you who follow this Not A Blog will know that I’ve been talking about that since season one. There are characters who never made it onto the screen at all, and others who died in the show but still live in the books… so if nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Gallant, Aegon VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet. And yes, there will be unicorns… of a sort…”

As for Agents of SHIELD, fans are currently concerned over Wen's character, who has been more emotionless than usual. Last week's episode saw May and Yo-Yo going undercover as pilots which showed May having a panic attacked mid-mission. The character appears to be suffering side effects and possibly PTSD from her death experience at the end of season six.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST. Game of Thrones is currently available to watch through various HBO platforms.

