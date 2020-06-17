Agents of SHIELD’s Ming-Na Wen Reveals What She Learned From Playing Agent May

✖

Happy Agents of SHIELD day! The fourth episode of the show's final season airs tonight, and we can't wait to see what the show has in store for Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa. One character who is having a particularly interesting season is Agent May, who has been played by Ming-Na Wen since the show's inception. Fans are eager to learn why she's more emotionless than usual, and whether or not her relationship with Coulson will be endgame, despite the fact that he's currently an LMD. Recently, Wen spoke with SYFY Wire about her time on the series and revealed what she's learned from playing May.

"I think one of the biggest lessons I learned from playing May is that you don't have to really worry that much about somebody liking you or what their opinions about you are. Especially if they're negative. Growing up Asian, growing up in white suburbia, and as a woman, I was always trying so hard to either get acceptance or feel like I was part of a group," Wen explained.

She added, "For May, she is such an individual who is so confident in her abilities, and who she is, and what she's about, that she doesn't need anybody else to tell her who she is. And I think that is one of my biggest takeaways. I don't need to have to care so much about what other people think, because the people that are going to be kind and sweet and support me are the true people, true friends. And everybody else... just punch them in the face. [laughs]"

Recently, Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena Rodriguez/Yo-Yo) talked about the joys of working with Wen. "Working with Ming, in itself, you’re gonna laugh until you piss a bit of your pants ‘cause that’s just what happens when Ming is around," she shared. "I have many fond funny memories, but some of the funniest ones have been working with Ming, for sure." Here's how Cordova-Buckley replied when asked if she has a favorite episode of the season: "I do. I will just tease that it’s one that’s filled with May-Yo, which is May and Yo-Yo. It’s filled to the brim with the brilliant team that is May-Yo."

While we don't know what's in store for the rest of the season, it's very possible the actor is talking about last week's e episode. In addition to May and Yo-Yo going undercover as pilots, they also had some struggles in the episode. May appears to be suffering side effects and possibly PTSD from her death experience at the end of season six and Yo-Yo has been struggling to use her powers ever since a shrike took over her body.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

