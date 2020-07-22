Agents of SHIELD: New Clip Shows Daisy Living Through a Time Loop

✖

Tonight's episode of Agents of SHIELD is expected to be a doozy as it follows the team while they're stuck in a time loop. The first teaser for the episode showed some of the agents repeatedly dying, and now we've gotten a glimpse at another piece to the puzzle. The latest clip from "As I Have Always Been," shared by TV Line, features Daisy (Chloe Bennet) telling Jemma and Sousa she's in the loop. It's unclear based on the clip just how long Daisy has been looping, but she proclaims, "I've done this already. I've done this already." Daisy then starts revealing everything that's about to happen from Dekes's "gross '80s cologne" to Enoch entering the room.

Not only does the new episode of Agents of SHIELD look epic, but it was also directed by Elizabeth Henstridge, who plays Jemma Simmons on the series. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) who praised Henstridge and revealed that "As I Have Always Been" is one of his favorite episodes of the series.

"When you act and are directed, at some point, everyone goes, 'I think I could direct.' And it's a joke, right? And it's certainly something that I have done," Gregg shared. "But from the moment I saw Elizabeth hanging around the monitors on a day when she wasn't working, I went, 'Oh, she's gonna be amazing.' And I've never seen anybody so cheerfully be the first to get there and the last to leave when she's just trailing, shadowing a director and learning, and she did it both episodes I directed for several seasons and so when you see this episode and what she did, and in my money, in my money, in my view, it's right up there with our best."

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

