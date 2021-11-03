Agents of SHIELD Star Brett Dalton Joins Popular NBC Series

Brett Dalton is best known for playing Grant Ward and Hive on Agents of SHIELD, which featured him as a main member of the cast for the first three seasons before he appeared again in a Season 4 cameo. Dalton has appeared in episodes of other series, including Ghostwriter, Blue Bloods, Army Wives, Elementary, and Robot Chicken. According to Deadline, the SHIELD alum’s next role will be on Chicago Fire.

According to the report, Dalton has been cast in a recurring role on the NBC series after Jesse Spencer’s departure after ten seasons. The show’s 200th episode aired this month and said goodbye to Spencer’s Matt Casey, who left Firehouse 51 and Chicago for Oregon. Dalton is set to play interim Lt. Jason Pelham, who will make his debut on tonight’s episode.

Many fans were hoping Dalton would return for the seventh season of Agents of SHIELD last year, but the actor revealed during an interview with ComicBookMovie.com that he wasn’t asked back for the show’s final year.

“You and me both,” Dalton jokingly replied when CBM wondered why his character didn’t show up again. “I was watching too, thinking, ‘I dunno, maybe they filmed something in secret and will pull up some old footage of me from when I was there!’ [Laughs] No, sadly, I was never asked and I’m trying not to be sad about it, though I am a little bit,” Dalton shared.

“I just like to think about how thankful I am for the time that I did have because the journey was incredible and very complex and probably longer than it would have been on another show. However, I think that they liked me so much that they kept me along for the ride, and just after a while they were like, ‘Okay, this is sort of stretching the [Laughs] imagination here and I don’t know what other iterations we could have for your character, and we’ve reached the end of the road,’” he added.

“It’s okay…I still love them,” Dalton assured CBM. “Because of that show, I moved to LA, and they were the first friends and real family here and I’ll forever be grateful for that.”

Dalton makes his Chicago Fire debut on Wednesday, November 3rd. All seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix.