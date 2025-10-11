Agents of SHIELD’s Canon Debate Settled By Clark Gregg: “Go F— Yourself”

Long has the debate raged on about where Agents of SHIELD fits into the larger MCU picture. Some say it’s canon, others die on the hill that it’s barely canon adjacent. Well, New York Comic Con is upon us, and Clark Gregg is not having any part of the argument that Agents of SHIELD isn’t a part of the MCU canon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor took a hardline stance and definitely had something to say to people who want to push the show from its place in the canon timeline: “There are some people who talk about canon. [They can] go f *ck yourself – we’re proud of what we did.” This was met with mixed sentiments on X, with some people saying that the show was mediocre at best. Though one user said, “Well said @clarkgregg! I enjoyed watching SHIELD so much, and despite the confusion with the last 2 seasons, I consider it part of the MCU.”

Canon Or Not, It’s Made An Impact

It’s a common question as to whether or not SHIELD is actually canon. One user on Reddit stated, “The biggest point against AoS being canon has always been, to my knowledge, the fact that they didn’t mention the snap after season 5. At the time, some people said things such as “just because they didn’t mention it, it doesn’t mean that it didn’t happen”, but this would often be argued against. Now that we have almost completed a full season of Moon Knight, a show which is 100% intended to be canon with the MCU, without one mention of the snap (to my knowledge), I struggle to understand how people can now use this against AoS?” One point against this argument is that we do know for a fact that Moon Knight takes place post-blip, thanks to a billboard pictured in the show that advertises the GRC.

When asked during NYCC about the MCU going back and redoing things that had already been originally done by Agents of SHIELD, Chloe Bennet, who played Daisy Johnson/Quake, had this to say about the show’s contributions to the universe: “We did it all better, to be completely honest. Because you have to consider the resources we had and the timeline we had.”

Do you think that Agents of SHIELD is canon within the larger MCU? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.