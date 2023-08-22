Star Wars: Ahsoka Rotten Tomatoes Revealed

Star Wars: Ahsoka releases later today and the Rotten Tomatoes score for the series is already out. On the review aggregator, the newest Star Wars show sits with an 81 on the Tomatoemeter. It's a decent enough start for the latest Disney+ effort from Lucasfilm. Rosario Dawson is back as the lightsaber-wielding hero in an adventure that fans of Star Wars Rebels have been waiting years for. One of the biggest tests that Star Wars: Ahsoka will have to clear is that very devotion from fans. Creator Dave FIloni has attracted a lot of acclaim for working in elements from the animated side of this franchise. But, will live-action fans be as on-board with Ahsoka?

Star Wars: The Mandalorian ended up being such a huge phenomenon because of its singular story that didn't lean on some of the more long-term Star Wars lore. Over time, tapping into that nostalgia has been both a gift and a curse for the series. Star Wars: Ahsoka presents a true test in that regard because it isn't nostalgia from the original movies, or the prequels in the case of Obi-Wan Kenobi. This time, the animation fans are probably going to have to show up in a massive way to support the show. Maybe Grand Admiral Thrawn and a massive potential cameo might be enough.

The first reviews are in for #Ahsoka – currently it's Fresh at 81% on the Tomatometer, with 31 reviews: https://t.co/dIZWSVwr3U pic.twitter.com/4pA5yMhBuc — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 22, 2023

Does Star Wars: Ahsoka Stack Up To Other Live-Action Shows?

ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett has an entire review of the first Star Wars: Ahsoka entries that you can read for yourself right now. In his estimation, the first two episodes of the latest Star Wars Disney+ show mark a concerted effort to connect the animated Star Wars shows with their live-action cousins. Because of how much information is necessary for this plot from those older shows, your mileage may vary when it comes to this entry in the larger franchise.

"After appearing in The Clone Wars' successor series, Star Wars Rebels, and making her live-action debut via guest appearances in The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka headlines Star Wars' latest live-action series on Disney+," Lovett says. "Those already intimately familiar with Ahsoka's journey to date are likely to be intrigued by this next chapter, while others may appreciate its ambitions, but some will be frustrated by its reliance on characters introduced elsewhere in the Star Wars franchise or by the ways its reach sometimes exceeds its grasp."

Keeping Up The Quality Star Wars Demands

(Photo: Disney+)

Star Wars: Ahsoka also presents fans with some of the most interesting lightsaber duels they've gotten in one of these Disney+ TV shows. Dave FIloni and Jon Favreau spoke to this idea in the official production briefing for the series. It's clear Star Wars: Ahsoka wasn't going to shy away from action. That means the entire cast had to be put through their paces with extensive lightsaber training.

"When you see the lightsaber fighting in this series, you're going to see a very well-realized, well-rehearsed battle," Favreau added. "A tremendous amount of training has gone into it to bring these lightsaber battles to life because Ahsoka Tano has to look like a top-tier expert with these weapons. With Ming Qiu, any time we had her on the set it was just elevating everything. For Dave to engage with her for our training and fight choreography around the lightsaber battles, you're inheriting a whole lifetime of experience around us, and I think all of that shows. I think that was very important to Dave for the lightsaber fights to feel like these are characters that have been doing this for a lifetime."

What Happens in Star Wars: Ahsoka?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Does this make you more hype for Star Wars: Ahsoka? Let us know down in the comments!