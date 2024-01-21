Reacher Star Defends Series Against Being Called "Dad TV"

The second season of Reacher came to an end on Prime Video this week, and the final episode dropped some hints about the show's future. The series has been met with positivity from critics and fans alike, and Season 2 currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% critics score and 80% audience score. The series stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, the character that was created by British author Lee Child for a series of crime thriller novels. Ritchson recently spoke to GQ and shared his thoughts on fans referring to Reacher as "Dad TV."

"It's so weird. I keep seeing that," Ritchson said when the term "peak Dad TV" came up. "It's funny: I've shown my kids the show. I let them watch season one – but I wouldn't let them see the naked guy hanging crucified on the wall [who had his bollocks chopped off and was forced to swallow them whole], but everything else was... Within context, it all made sense. They loved it, man. For me, it's not 'Dad TV', it's 'family TV.' I walk down the street and little ladies on their walkers are like [adopts the voice of a decrepit old woman] 'Reacher... Reacher...' It's such a misnomer to me to qualify this as 'Dad TV'. But I am a father and I, too, love the show. Maybe it does work."

Is Reacher Getting a Season 3?

Before the second season of Reacher premiered on Prime Video, the streamer announced the series had been renewed for a third season. Ritchson returned to production this fall and shared news of the renewal with a video from the set. During an interview with ComicBook.com, Ritchson teased what fans can expect from the titular character when the show returns.

"I can't say too much about Season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," Ritchson told us. "And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."

Stay tuned for more updates on Reacher, which is now streaming on Amazon's Prime Video.