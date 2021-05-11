Disney Announces New Baking-Themed Show Featuring Great Granddaughter of Alice in Wonderland

The beloved Alice in Wonderland story is getting a fresh new twist in an upcoming children's animated series. Alice's Wonderland Bakery, which is expected to debut on Disney Junior in 2022 will feature Alice in Wonderland's great-granddaughter, also named Alice. The young Alice is a baker at the titular Wonderland Bakery and will have various adventures with her friends, including Fergie who is a white rabbit, her madcap friend Hattie, and Rosa, the Princess of Hearts. Each episode of Alice's Wonderland Bakery will feature two 11-minute stories and is geared toward children ages 2 to 7 along with their families. Production on the series has already begun.

"The magic and mischief of 'Alice in Wonderland' has been treasured by millions for over a century, and we are delighted to introduce this version of a young Alice and her charming friends to a whole new generation," Joe D'Ambrosia, senior vice president of original programming and general manager of Disney Junior, said in a press release (via GMA). "Inspired by the sense of connection that food brings about -- and recipes filled with enchantment and heart -- the series will showcase whimsical stories with relatable themes for our Disney Junior audience."

According to the press release, the series will "celebrate the culture and creativity of food, highlight self-expression, and impart age-appropriate social and emotional lessons about friendship, collaboration, and community."

The "Alice in Wonderland" character was originally created by Lewis Carroll in 1865 with his novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. A sequel, Through the Looking Glass, was published in 1871. The story has long been popular and has been adapted numerous times with perhaps the best-known and most popular adaptation being Disney's 1951 animated classic, Alice in Wonderland. A live-action version, directed by Tim Burton, was released in 2010. and starring Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Crispin Glover, Matt Lucas, and Mia Wasikowska. A sequel to that film, Alice Through the Looking Glass, was released in 2016.

