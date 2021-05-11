Disney Announces New Baking-Themed Show Featuring Great Granddaughter of Alice in Wonderland

✖

The beloved Alice in Wonderland story is getting a fresh new twist in an upcoming children's animated series. Alice's Wonderland Bakery, which is expected to debut on Disney Junior in 2022 will feature Alice in Wonderland's great-granddaughter, also named Alice. The young Alice is a baker at the titular Wonderland Bakery and will have various adventures with her friends, including Fergie who is a white rabbit, her madcap friend Hattie, and Rosa, the Princess of Hearts. Each episode of Alice's Wonderland Bakery will feature two 11-minute stories and is geared toward children ages 2 to 7 along with their families. Production on the series has already begun.

"The magic and mischief of 'Alice in Wonderland' has been treasured by millions for over a century, and we are delighted to introduce this version of a young Alice and her charming friends to a whole new generation," Joe D'Ambrosia, senior vice president of original programming and general manager of Disney Junior, said in a press release (via GMA). "Inspired by the sense of connection that food brings about -- and recipes filled with enchantment and heart -- the series will showcase whimsical stories with relatable themes for our Disney Junior audience."

JUST ANNOUNCED: Coming to #DisneyJunior in 2022, #AlicesWonderlandBakery introduces Alice, the great-granddaughter of the iconic character, as she takes on recipe adventures with her pals at the Enchanted Wonderland Bakery. pic.twitter.com/PF3Ee5hQ4s — Disney Branded TV PR (@DisneyBrandTVPR) May 11, 2021

According to the press release, the series will "celebrate the culture and creativity of food, highlight self-expression, and impart age-appropriate social and emotional lessons about friendship, collaboration, and community."

The "Alice in Wonderland" character was originally created by Lewis Carroll in 1865 with his novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. A sequel, Through the Looking Glass, was published in 1871. The story has long been popular and has been adapted numerous times with perhaps the best-known and most popular adaptation being Disney's 1951 animated classic, Alice in Wonderland. A live-action version, directed by Tim Burton, was released in 2010. and starring Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Crispin Glover, Matt Lucas, and Mia Wasikowska. A sequel to that film, Alice Through the Looking Glass, was released in 2016.

