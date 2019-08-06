Alicia Silverstone Cast In Netflix’s Baby-Sitters Club

Netflix is adapting a beloved book series into live-action, that being Scholastic’s The Baby-Sitters Club, and now they’ve added some star power to the cast. Netflix announced today that they’ve brought Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein on board for the series, which will be a single-camera family series based on the hit series of books by Ann M. Martin. Silverstone (Clueless, American Woman) will be playing the role of Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, who is the mother of Kristy Thomas. She will also be romantically linked to Feuerstein’s (Royal Pains) character Watson Brewer.

The show has a 10 episode order, and for those unfamiliar with the books, the series revolves around the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Those friends consist of Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer.

Netflix also took to social media to celebrate the casting, which you can see below.

Hot from Stoneybrook: @AliciaSilv has been cast as Kristy’s mom in The Baby-Sitters Club! Also joining the cast is @markfeuerstein as the one and only Watson Brewer. Show of hands, who still has their BSC book collection? 🙋‍♀️ #BabySittersClub pic.twitter.com/1VdtjIEmBY — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) August 6, 2019

Production has already begun in Vancouver, and the show is being adapted by Walden Media and Michael De Luca, who are executive producing along with Lucy Kitada, Naia Cucukov, and Lucia Aniello (Broad City), who will also serve as the show’s director.GLOW’s Rachel Shukert will be the showrunner for The Baby-Sitters Club,

Published by Scholastic, The Baby-Sitters Club is a classic story of female friendship, entrepreneurialism, and empowerment. Originally launched as a four-book series in 1986, The Baby-Sitters Club is one of the most successful children’s book series in publishing history with over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories with more than 180 million copies in print to date.

Currently, there’s no release date for Netflix’s Baby-Sitters Club, but let us know what you think about the casting in the comments!