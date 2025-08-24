3 Things From Alien: Earth That Definitely Need to Be Part of Future Alien Movies Need

We really hope future instalments in the legendary Alien franchise develop these incredible new corners of the world introduced in FX’s Alien: Earth series. As the first TV series in the Alien franchise – which kicked off in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s original space-faring horror movie – Alien: Earth has been taking a more detailed and gradual approach to developing its new elements. Alien: Earth sets itself apart from previous instalments by trying many new things, and we hope some of these continue to grow and develop in future chapters of the ever-growing franchise.

Alien: Earth’s story revolves around the crash of the USCSS Maginot in New Siam, aka Prodigy City. This ship was carrying alien samples which are now loose in a New Siam facility, while members of the Prodigy Corporation Security Service, Prodigy’s new synthetic Hybrids, the Lost Boys, and members of other global corporations are all vying for control and capture of these specimens – including the iconic Xenomorph. More political and Earth-centric than any previous Alien project, Alien: Earth could set a new standard for the franchise going forward, if some of its new themes are explored in more detail.

3) Alien: Earth Developed Synthetics, Cyborgs, & Hybrids

Practically every previous instalment in the Alien franchise has involved synthetic characters, but, until Alien: Earth, these were primarily just in the form of androids – completely mechanical beings with no human elements. Alien: Earth marked a significant change in this regard, however, with the introduction of cyborgs and Hybrids. The most notable cyborg is Morrow (Babou Ceesay), a crew member of the Maginot employed by Weyland-Yutani to bring the alien specimens to Earth. Morrow’s combination of human and mechanical parts makes him an unpredictable and unique threat, which creates rife opportunity for future stories.

As well as cyborgs, Alien: Earth has also introduced Hybrids – which are synthetic bodies downloaded with human consciousnesses. Prodigy’s Lost Boys are all Hybrids, with terminally ill children undergoing this process to download themselves into strong adult bodies that will never age. This has already created some interesting existential questions concerning humanity, mortality, and personality, while Wendy (Sydney Chandler) has been shown to have some exciting new gifts because of her transformation – including the strength to fight and kill a Xenomorph. We want more of this in the franchise’s future.

2) Alien: Earth Debuted New Alien Creatures

Of course, it has been thrilling to see the Xenomorph finally brought to Earth over four decades after it first graced our screens in 1979’s Alien. However, the Xenomorph is not the only alien creature included in Alien: Earth. In fact, the Maginot was carrying five different alien specimens when it crashed in New Siam, which have expanded the Alien franchise into exciting new territory that we’ve barely explored in previous instalments. The facehuggers and Xenomorphs are obviously the most well-known, but the series has teased just how dangerous the far reaches of space really are.

Alien: Earth has, so far, introduced the T. Ocellus, an eye-like octopus creature that invades a host like a parasite, the D. Plumbicare, a plant-like predator that dissolves its prey, huge tick-like creatures that drain blood, and a massive fly-like, dog-sized alien. These are completely new monsters that have never been seen in the franchise before, but they open the door for future projects to explore more creatures beyond the Xenomorph. With the upcoming Predator: Badlands set to integrate the Alien and Predator franchises further, it’s possible we could see even more rivalries in the future.

1) Earth’s Corporate War Deserves Even More Exploration

Throughout the entirety of the Alien franchise before Alien: Earth, the Weyland-Yutani corporation took center-stage, but this is no longer the case. Alien: Earth has revealed that five corporations rule over this universe’s Earth, with Weyland-Yutani only being one. Weyland-Yutani might have the biggest obsession with acquiring a Xenomorph specimen – whether in search of new bioweapons or on the hunt for immortality, like in 2012’s Prometheus – but the other corporations, including Prodigy, Lynch, Threshold, and Dynamic, may now become more prominent after Alien: Earth.

Prodigy is the focus of Alien: Earth, as its wunderkind CEO Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) has developed the Hybrids and is now experimenting with facehugger eggs and the Xenomorph. Not much is known about the other three corporations just yet, though Lynch is said to have ownership over what used to be Russia, Threshold owns Western Europe, and Dynamic has control over some of Africa and the Middle East. Future instalments of the Alien franchise would benefit from developing these corporations further and expanding on the political themes introduced in Alien: Earth.

What aspects of Alien: Earth do you want to see explored in the franchise's future?