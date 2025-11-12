Alien: Earth Season 2 Fate Revealed After Major Season 1 Cliffhanger

The future of Alien: Earth has finally been revealed, and it’s good news for those who want answers after season 1 ended with a major cliffhanger. Alien: Earth marked the first TV adventure for the Alien franchise, which kicked off with Ridley Scott’s original Alien movie from 1979, which pitted Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley against a terrifying Xenomorph. Alien: Earth takes place two years prior to Alien, and revealed that Weyland-Yutani had prior knowledge of the Xenomorphs and other dangerous extraterrestrial specimens, but the aliens aren’t the biggest threat in Alien: Earth.

For almost two months after Alien: Earth’s finale saw the human-synthetic Hybrids — led by Wendy (Sydney Chandler) — take control of the Prodigy facility, it was unclear whether this story would continue. On November 11, 2025, however, FX confirmed that Alien: Earth has indeed been renewed for a second season. As a popular instalment in the franchise with a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it was all but inevitable that Alien: Earth would be renewed. Noah Hawley’s new deal with FX and Disney Entertainment Television may continue the partnership for many more seasons to come.

What to Expect From Alien: Earth Season 2

Production for Alien: Earth season 2 will be moving from Thailand to London, perhaps suggesting more of a city-centric story for the second chapter, while the jungles of Neverland Island, Prodigy’s base of operations, are also expected to be featured. The new season is expected to start filming next year, perhaps ahead of a release in 2027 — Alien: Earth season 1 principal photography began in July 2023, but was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, eventually wrapping in mid-July 2024. Season 1’s ending implies Alien: Earth season 2 will pick up immediately afterwards.

“It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX’s best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future,” noted FX chairman John Landgraf. “Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories— and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary. We can’t wait to get to work on the next season of Alien: Earth, as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development.”

Following his successes with Fargo, Legion, and more, FX would surely want to retain its good relationship with Noah Hawley. Hawley also values this relationship, stating, “FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling,” and noting that he’s “grateful to continue exploring the world of Alien: Earth alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter.” Alien: Earth season 2 could bridge the gap between the series and Alien further, perhaps even marking an appearance or mention of the Nostromo crew, which would solidify its place in the franchise even more.

