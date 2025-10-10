Sigourney Weaver Has Discussed a Possible Alien Return (but Should It Happen?)

Over the last year, the Alien franchise has experienced a resurgence in popularity. Feature film Alien: Romulus earned the property’s best reviews in years and grossed $350.8 million worldwide (paving the way for a Romulus sequel to enter development), and then TV series Alien: Earth became one of the best and most talked about shows of 2025. With the presence of Weyland-Yutani synthetics in this fall’s Predator: Badlands, Alien continues to find ways to endure, nearly 50 years after the original film premiered. With the franchise back at the forefront of pop culture, filmmakers are exploring what other projects they can make, and there’s one in the works that could bring the franchise’s biggest star back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At an Alien reunion panel that took place at New York Comic Con (via Variety), Sigourney Weaver revealed that she’s had discussions with the studio about possibly returning as her iconic character Ripley. “[Alien producer] Walter Hill is a very good friend of mine, and he wrote 50 pages of where Ripley would be now, and they’re quite extraordinary,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but I have had a meeting with Fox or Disney … I’ve never felt the need [to reprise the role]. I was always like, ‘Let her rest, let her recover.’ What Walter has written seems so true to me, as very much about the society that would incarcerate someone who has tried to help mankind, but she’s a problem to them, so she’s sort of tucked away. I think it’s a very strong first 50 pages. I’m thinking about working with Walter to see what the rest of the story would be.”

Should Sigourney Weaver Return to Alien?

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

This isn’t the first time the prospect of Weaver reprising Ripley has come up. Years ago, District 9 director Neill Blomkamp attempted to make a new Alien movie that would have acted as a new sequel to James Cameron’s Aliens (retconning Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection out of the timeline). More recently, there were rumors earlier this year purporting Ripley would return in a new Alien film (one that’s different from the in-development Romulus sequel). It’s unknown if that project is the same one Hill has been working on, but there’s been a lot of interest in bringing Weaver back to the fold over the past decade.

Interestingly, word of Weaver’s meeting with Fox/Disney is coming out shortly after Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg confirmed he’s talked with Arnold Schwarzenegger about future plans in the Predator franchise. The prospect of both legends returning to this sci-fi/horror realm is very intriguing, especially since Trachtenberg seems to be building up to some sort of Alien vs. Predator film (see: the shared universe connections in Badlands). If Weaver and Schwarzenegger both decide to return, the dream for many fans would be to see the two cross paths, battling against xenomorphs and Yautja in a crossover event.

If something like that were to transpire, it would make Weaver’s return to the franchise worthwhile. Making Ripley a key part of an Alien vs. Predator crossover would be a fresh spin for the character, especially if Weaver had an opportunity to play off Schwarzenegger. But bringing something new to the table has to be the condition if Weaver is going to come back. Alien: Romulus introduced some fan favorite characters of its own (siblings Rain and Andy) who are set to return in the sequel. An argument can be made that Ripley had her moment in the spotlight and it’s time for new faces to have their time. If the studio is going to pivot away from Romulus storylines, it has to be for something monumental that will add to Ripley’s character. Otherwise, it just risks coming across as empty fan service.

It’s still far too early to know if any of this will become a reality. As Weaver says, she hasn’t been keen on reprising Ripley, and whether or not she comes back will ultimately depend on how the rest of Hill’s story unfolds. It’s great Weaver likes the first 50 pages, but it doesn’t sound like the film is close to beginning production. Hopefully she enjoys the rest of what Hill has in mind and then a plan can be set in motion. Even if she doesn’t crossover with the Predator brand, it would be great to see Weaver play Ripley once again, perhaps getting a fitting send off in a great final chapter.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!