Always Sunny & Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Actress Lynne Marie Stewart Dead at 78

Lynne Marie Stewart, who was known for her roles in Pee-wee’s Playhouse and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has passed away at the age of 78. Stewart’s manager Bette Smith confirmed the news to TMZ, revealing that Stewart passed away yesterday afternoon in her sister’s home in California and that she had been dealing with a tumor between the liver and gall bladder.

Stewart had wrapped up work in Ben Still’s upcoming film The Dink before the diagnosis, and she continued to work on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia as well. In her statement to TMZ, Smith wrote, “She was the most talented and funny and most honorable person I have ever known.”

Stewart’s friend Cassandra Peterson (who is known for also playing the iconic Elvira character) posted a tribute to her friend on Instagram, writing, “My heart is breaking upon hearing the news of my dear friend Lynne Stewart’s passing. One of the kindest, sweetest, funniest women who ever lived. The iconic Miss Yvonne of Pee-wee’s Playhouse: She’ll always be ‘the most beautiful woman in Puppetland’. 💔”

Stewart’s role as Miss Yvonne is a favorite of many Pee-wee’s Playhouse fans, as The Most Beautiful Woman in Puppetland appeared between 1986 and 1990 in projects like Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and Big Top Pee-wee.

In It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Stewart played the role of Bonnie, who is the mother of series favorite Charlie Kelly. Stewart also appeared in George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Running Man, as well as a host of appearances in shows like MASH, CHiPs, Laverne & Shirley, as well as Elvira: Mistress of the Dark in 1988.

She also appeared in plenty of comic-related projects, including the 1988 Superman series, Batman: The Animated Series, The Tick, Here Come the Munsters, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, and Batman vs. Two-Face.

We wish Stewart’s family and friends all the best at this difficult time.