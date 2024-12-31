Always Sunny Gang Invades Abbott Elementary in New Crossover Teaser

The cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia invades Abbott Elementary in the first teaser trailer for the comedy crossover event. It’s pretty uncommon to see shows on one network crossover with shows on another network, but that’s exactly what is happening with Always Sunny and Abbott Elementary. Of course, it does help that FXX and ABC both fall under the Disney umbrella. Nevertheless, the crossover has been highly anticipated since it’s bringing together two fan-favorite comedies at the height of their popularity. After seeing photos of the Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary crossover, it’s time to see what the new trailer has to offer fans.

“Welcome to Abbott Elementary. The best elementary school in the universe,” Janine (Quinta Brunson) tells the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia as the teaser begins. Deandra (Kaitlin Olson) quips back, “Is that what this is?” The 1988 hit “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock plays in the background as we watch more scenes, including Mac (Rob McElhenney) awkwardly flirting with Principal Coleman (Janelle James), Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) and Frank (Danny DeVito) in a war of words, and more.

The teaser trailer for the Abbott Elementary episode ends with the scoreboard in the gym crashing to the ground. The video is only 30 seconds long but jam-packed with enough quick-hitting jokes to let viewers know what is in store.

Abbott Elementary‘s first part in the crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is titled “Volunteers.” Charlie Day appears in a good amount of the photos, teasing a significant role for the co-owner of Paddy’s Pub. Some fans speculate that Charlie is joining the staff of Abbott Elementary, but since he and the rest of his Always Sunny co-stars are shown wearing visitor badges around their necks, the more likely scenario is they’re all volunteering at the school Janine dubbed the “best in the universe.” The promo makes slight changes to one of their titles, changing “It’s Always Sunny” to “It’s Always Funny in Philadelphia.”

“It was very fun,” Kaitlin Olson said about filming the Abbott Elementary crossover episode, adding, “And they’ll be jumping into our world in a couple of weeks, which is very exciting. So it’s been really fun for both of our casts to be able to do, them a cable show and us a network show.”

The first part of the Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover airs Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.