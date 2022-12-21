Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2

Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.

Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Television, spoke to Collider about the success of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, where he revealed that Amazon Studios is already having conversations about more episodes of The Peripheral. Coincidentally, fans of The Rings of Power are also starting to stream The Peripheral as well.

"We are in talks about Season 2 as we speak. We were thrilled to see real engagement and a lot of crossover from The Lord of the Rings fans," Vernon Sanders said. "So, it's kind of what we were hoping, that we were getting a bunch of people into the service for that show, and that they would go on to watch our next show. They're so different in tone, and obviously one's fantasy and one's sci-fi. We're incredibly proud of the producers of The Peripheral. So I think there'll be news on that in the not-too-distant future. We're already hard at work on scripts for Season 2 and a plan for Season 2, so nothing to say officially right now, but we're deep into it."

What Is the Prime Video Series The Peripheral About?

Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) lives in the rural American South, working at the local 3D printing shop, while earning much needed extra money playing VR games for rich people. One night she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London—a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence. But this isn't like any game she's ever played before: Flynne begins to realize it isn't virtual reality… it's real. Someone in London, seventy years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne's world. And as utterly beguiling as London is… it's also dangerous. As Flynne searches to discover who has connected their worlds, and for what purpose, her presence here sets dangerous forces into motion…forces intent on destroying Flynne and her family in her own world. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson's dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.

All episodes of The Peripheral are now streaming on Prime Video.