New Amazon Prime Video TV Show Scores Perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

A new and recently released Amazon Prim Video TV series has scored a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, its audience score demonstrates yet another gap between the general audience and critics. Its audience score is not bad, currently sitting at a score of 77%, but this is obviously much lower than its score with critics. Why there is such a gap in evaluation on the new Amazon Prime Video TV show between critics and consumers, we don’t know, but it is increasingly common to see such gaps on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new Amazon Prime Video TV show in question is called Ballard, which is an exclusive for the streaming platform. The new Police series is actually a spin-off of TV series Bosch, which ran from 2014 to 2021, as well as Bosch: Legacy, which itself ran from 2022 to 2025. Like Ballard, both were made by Amazon.

Bosch notably boasts a 94 and 97 on Rotten Tomatoes, the former its score with critics and the latter its score with the audience. Meanwhile, Bosch: Legacy has a 100 and 86. Suffice to say, to see Ballard earning strong reviews and resonating is not very surprising.

Set in the same universe, Ballard just premiered back on July 9 via Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Prime Video only. Those interested in checking it out should prepare for a 10-episode season, with each episode running between 45 to 47 minutes long.

The new Amazon Prime Video TV show stars Maggie Q, who plays protagonist Renee Ballard, and who is supported by Courtney Taylor, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, and John Carroll Lynch.

“Detective Renee Ballard plunges into a web of murder and corruption as she hunts a ruthless serial killer and uncovers a sinister police conspiracy that threatens everything she stands for,” reads an official pitch of the Amazon Prime Video TV Show, for those unfamiliar with it. “With her own demons nipping at her heels, Ballard must outwit both criminals and colleagues to bring long-overdue justice to the victims and their families.”

Right now, there has been no word of a second season, but many expect more from the Bosch series going forward as it is one of Amazon’s more popular TV shows over the last decade.

