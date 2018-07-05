Amazon Releases New ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Trailer Starring John Krasinski

To celebrate the July 4th holiday in the United States, Amazon has released a new trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the series starring The Office and A Quiet Place‘s John Krasinski as one of the best-loved US spies in pop literature.

Tom Clancy‘s Jack Ryan, drops next year exclusively on PrimeVideo in cooperation with Paramount Television and Skydance Television. Amazon first previewed the series at New York Comic Con last fall, with a panel featuring executive producers Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and stars John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) and Abbie Cornish (Cathy Mueller).

Amazon also recently announced that an interactive event, “The Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan fan experience,” will take place Thursday, July 19 through Sunday, July 22 at the park located at the corner of 1st street and Martin Luther King Promenade – directly across from the San Diego Convention Center. It will be open daily from 9 am to 7 pm Thursday through Saturday, and 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

“We’re thrilled to bring such a diverse group of creators to SDCC and give fans an exclusive sneak peek at what’s to come for these highly-anticipated shows,” said Mike Benson, Head of Marketing, Amazon Studios. “Our activation for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is our most ambitious to date and will be one of the must-see events of Comic-Con.”

In the series, Jack Ryan, an up-and-coming CIA analyst, is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. He uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that has him up against a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.

Jack Ryan has appeared in more than twenty novels as a lead character or supporting player; most of them were written by Clancy, but after he passed away, others have taken up some of his more successful characters and franchises, ensuring that they live on.

Prior to Krasinski, Ryan had been played by Alec Baldwin in the 1990 film The Hunt for Red October, Harrison Ford in Patriot Games (1992), and Clear and Present Danger (1994), and Ben Affleck in the 2002 film The Sum of All Fears. A 2014 reboot, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit starring Chris Pine, never connected with audiences, and development on the TV series, which has been described as more realistic and gritty than the movies, began shortly after.

There have also been three games based specifically on Jack Ryan novels, and the character appears in Clancy’s Rainbox Six franchise of games.

Fans can stream the new series on Amazon Prime Video on August 31st.