The Boys Is Reportedly More Popular Than Every Marvel Netflix Series

Marvel’s series of shows on Netflix had a good run at it, but it appears they may have been dethroned as the most popular superhero programming original to streaming platforms. Thanks to new data obtained by ScreenRant, it’d appear Amazon’s The Boys is much more popular than any of the shows in Netflix’s DefendersVerse, including Daredevil, The Punisher, and Jessica Jones.

In a chart released by streaming experts Parrot Analytics, The Boys demanded upwards of 50 million “Demand Expressions” per day in its fifth week after release. In comparison, the first season of Jessica Jones led Marvel’s offerings with just north of 20m expressions per day in the same timeframe. Luke Cage Season One tallied just under 20m daily expressions while both Daredevil and Iron Fist hovered around 15m expressions per day each. In an interesting switch, The Boys peaked demand expressions during its second week of release while none of the Marvel shows had more expressions than they had during the first week.

With superhero content consuming an overwhelming amount of original content released through digital streamers in this day in age, Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb previously revealed he and his studio plan to chase after storylines and topics that have yet to be touched by the genre, hence the introduction of shows like Ghost Rider and Helstrom.

“Something that really interested us and interested them [Hulu], and we always knew that we were going to do something with Ghost Rider, we were just waiting for the right place to put it,” Loeb says. “Then we started having the same conversation, which was there is in the comic book world the Spirits of Vengeance, and they are this sort of unusual group of characters, which involve Ghost Rider, which involves Helstrom, which involve Helstrom’s sister, Anna. We suddenly saw that there were three or four shows that we could put together that we now refer to as Adventure into Fear.”

As for The Boys, the stand-out hit is currently filming its sophomore outing, though a date has yet to be set for its release.

The Boys is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke. It stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid in the lead roles of “The Boys” leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell (respectively). Also in the ensemble cast are Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Elisabeth Shue (CSI), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Anthony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jesse Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chance Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Kapon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).

The Boys is now streaming on Prime Video while Marvel’s entire “DefendersVerse” is available for streaming on Netflix.

