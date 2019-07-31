The Boys Showrunner Teases Season 2’s Storyline and Themes

Amazon’s The Boys is making a big impression on fans, including an ending that definitely leaves fans with some big questions after the credits roll. That’s led to many wondering if a season 2 is in fact on the way and if it is wondering what sort of storylines and themes we’ll see explored in that second season. Showrunner Eric Kripke recently broke down some of the biggest questions and reveals in the initial season, and that included that big cliffhanger and what the focus of season 2 will be. Warning, some massive spoilers for season 1 of The Boys are incoming, so you’ve been warned.

“Once you end up on that season 1 cliffhanger, you know that’s going to be a big part of season 2, you know that Stillwell’s death is going to be a big part of season 2, and superheroes being in the military,” Kripke told EW. “I always try to write the season finale as a pilot for the following season and make sure that whatever we’re talking about in that finale are issues we’re going to be interested in exploring next year.”

“So far, we’ve been doing that and it’s been turning out well,” Kripke continued. “We have this real quirk of the show that it keeps reflecting reality. Now people are scared of people coming over the border and people are feeling like we might have to go to war, and suddenly the world is so much more of an intense place than it used to be — and so is our season 2.”

In season 1 Homelander managed to make the heroes in the military goal a reality, thanks to him spreading a powerful superhero making drug all around the world. Now the heroes have superpowered villains to face, and that pretty much makes them a necessity. Not only that, but then there’s that whole discovering you have a superpowered child thing to deal with, and Butcher’s got a few revelations to deal with as well.

In short, season 2 needs to get here ASAP.

The Boys is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke. It stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid in the lead roles of “The Boys” leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell (respectively). Also in the ensemble cast are Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Elisabeth Shue (CSI), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Anthony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jesse Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chance Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Kapon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).

The Boys is available on Amazon Prime now.