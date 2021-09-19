Amazon’s A League of Their Own Series Adds Five Cast Members

Amazon’s A League of Their Own series has officially found its latest stars. Late last week, it was announced that Patrice Covington (Genius: Aretha), Lea Robinson, Andia Winslow (Doc World), Rae Gray (Sea Oak), and Lili Frex (Wild ‘N Out) have been cast in recurring roles in the upcoming live-action series. The series, which is co-created by and starring Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson, will reimagine the iconic Penny Marshall film of the same name.

Covington will play Gracie, who is in a longtime romantic relationship with Bertie (Robinson). Gracie is a supportive, sharp woman who works at the factory with Max (Chante Adams) and introduces her to her colorful life and friends. Robinson will portray Bertie Hart, Max’s (Chante Adams) uncle. He is kind, charming and nurturing. Estranged from his family, he lives with his longtime partner, Gracie on the outskirts of Rockford.

Winslow will play Esther, a striking, witty, competitive woman who is introduced to Max and there is an instant connection that sizzles between the two. Gray will portray Terri, a player on the Rockford Peaches. She is a pitcher whose husband is also overseas at war. Frex is Ana, a player on the Rockford Peaches. She is eager to step in and get her shot as a catcher.

A League of Their Own will follow new characters who embody the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed to play professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.

Jacobson, Nick Offerman, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez and Priscilla Delgado star in the series, which features recurring guest stars Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot of the Sony Pictures TV series, which is currently in production in Pittsburgh.

“There’s no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video,” Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios, said of the series when it was first announced. “Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We’re so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world.”

“Abbi and Will have done a masterful job of reimagining this timeless classic,” Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television, added. “We are very thankful to our partners at Amazon for bringing this incredibly relevant and important story to audiences around the globe.”

h/t: Deadline