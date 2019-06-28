Preacher Final Season Teaser Promises an Explosive Apocalypse (Exclusive)

The End is Nigh for AMC‘s Preacher. Jesse and Tulip are on a collision course with God, the Grail has captured Cassidy, the Saint of Killers and Arseface seek revenge, and Adolf Hitler learned it’s better to rule in Hell. All roads are leading to Genesis, and the two childhood friends have more than a few scores to settle.

AMC provided us with an exclusive first look at a mind-bending new teaser trailer for the fourth and final season of Preacher, as well as a look at the explosive new key art for the last episodes launching this summer. Check out the clip above and keep scrolling to see first poster for the final season.

The dominoes have been set up in the Season 3 finale of Preacher, with Jesse and Tulip united after a few minor setbacks. Jesse lost his power to control Genesis while Tulip nearly went to Hell, and then their best friend was kidnapped after he finally found a semblance of a normal life with his vampire lover.

But things are complicated with the Saint unencumbered and ready to exact his revenge on Jesse, while the Grail’s plans for the apocalypse have been thwarted after the inbred descendant of Jesus known as Humperdoo was unleashed on New Orleans — alongside a legion of his clones.

With hundreds of Jesus clones flooding the streets and Jesse being hunted by multiple parties, it’ll be interesting to see how it all comes together in the end — especially now that Hitler has taken over for Satan as the ruler of Hell.

We still don’t know much about the final season, but AMC provided a synopsis of what fans can expect when the show returns:

“As the series inches closer to the finale, God’s endgame for the universe begins to click into place. Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time — or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan — will soon be revealed as Preacher barrels towards the end of the world.”

Preacher stars Dominic Cooper, Academy Award® nominee Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun, along with series regulars Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, and Noah Taylor.

Preacher Season 4 premieres on AMC on Sunday, August 4th at 9pm ET.