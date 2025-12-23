American Dad Readies for 2026 Fox Comeback With New Trailer: Watch

American Dad! will be coming back to Fox after 12 years of being away, and fans have gotten another full look at its new episodes with a special new trailer. American Dad! has had a wild few years as the series left Fox to become one of the strongest shows with the TBS Network. Not only did it have a much longer run than it initially did with Fox, but American Dad! was one of the TBS Network’s final original animated shows (and final originals overall). Now the animated series is returning to its former home.

American Dad! is returning to Fox this February as part of the 2026 Winter schedule for the network that will see it airing alongside new episodes of Universal Basic Guys and its sister series, Family Guy. The series is going to be sticking around for a while along with the rest of the Animation Domination shows, and that’s the highlight of the newest trailer that Fox has shared for its big comeback as everyone’s excited to see American Dad return. You can check it out in action below.

When Does American Dad Return to Fox?

American Dad will be premiering new episodes with Fox on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 9:00PM ET (and then will be available to stream the next day with Hulu). This will be the first new season with Fox in 12 years since it originally left the network, and is also going to be the first in a massive four season renewal for the series. It means that not only is Fox dedicated to the show in its comeback, but it’s going to be supporting it for quite a long time. Given its success with TBS and on platforms like Hulu, this does make a lot of sense.

Though there might be a subset of fans who did not follow American Dad with its move to TBS, the show is an entirely new level of popularity than it ever was with Fox. The series found its own rhythm with TBS, and opened up to a whole new kind of creative energy that made it seem different than anything fans might have seen during its Fox run. There’s a hope that there won’t be too much changed in the move back too because it’s such a transformed kind of show than classic fans might be aware of.

What’s New For American Dad in 2026?

American Dad’s return to Fox will also see the long running animated series reaching its own impressive milestones as well. The animated series will be airing its 400th episode sometime during its new season, and it’s been teased to feature Stan dealing with another copy of himself after more CIA shenanigans. And as fans know, Stan dealing with doubles of any kind is usually a recipe for a great episode.

Those behind the scenes of American Dad have revealed in past interviews that they are happy to keep making the show even after its move from TBS, and fans are likely just as thankful to see the series keep itself safe from cancellation. Now it’s just a matter to see how it all shakes out when American Dad returns to Fox next February.

