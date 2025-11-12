American Dad Finally Sets Return Date With Fox With New Episodes After 12 Years

American Dad! is coming back to FOX 12 years after it moved over to TBS, and it has finally set a premiere date for its new season! FOX has made a major commitment to its adult animated franchises as they have renewed many of its biggest series for four new seasons each. This included The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers, but there was also a surprise with these renewals as well. FOX then confirmed they would also be renewing American Dad! for four new seasons as well, and saving the long running animated series from its potential cancellation with TBS.

Videos by ComicBook.com

American Dad! wrapped up its original broadcast run with FOX back in 2014 with Season 11 in its production order, and then began life as a TBS Original later that year. But with FOX revealing their upcoming slate of premiere dates for the 2026 Midseason schedule, American Dad! has also confirmed it will be making its re-debut with FOX on Sunday, February 22, 2026 together with both returning shows and new seasons of other animated favorites.

American Dad Returns to FOX After 12 Years

20th Television Animation

FOX has now confirmed that American Dad! Season 22 (or Season 20 depending on the production order) will be making its debut on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 9:00PM ET, and thankfully it’s going to be sticking around for a while. It has yet to be confirmed how many episodes this new season will last with its new (but familiar) network, but FOX has also renewed the series for four more seasons. Which means that fans will be able to enjoy new episodes of the series for quite a long time. But for many fans who never made the jump to TBS to follow American Dad!, it’s going to be a notable reunion.

American Dad! had a much stronger run with TBS than it ever did with FOX, funny enough. The series’ 11 year run with the network was the strongest the animated series ever was. Not only was it longer than its original FOX run, but it was such a success with TBS that it ended up being the final TBS Original produced for the network. Now that the series is moving back to FOX, there are likely going to be changes to how it is made to better fit the broadcast standards for the new network too.

Get Ready for a New American Dad

TBS

Speaking about those changes during the panel for the series during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 earlier this year American Dad executive producer Matt Weitzman revealed, “The only thing that we’re gonna have to get used to is no longer being able to say ‘shit’ and ‘God damn it,’.” Elaborating on it further, “But you know what? We don’t have to find creative ways to be entertained.” That being said, the team is just happy to be able to make so many more episodes with FOX.

“I’m just super excited to be able to say that we’re gonna be making another 56 episodes of American Dad,” Weitzman continued. We’re really happy to really just be able to make more episodes,” Weitzman continued. “We were on Fox for eight years, and then we’re on TBS for 10 more years. And I can’t tell you how giddy I was when I found out that we’re going to be back on Fox for four more years. I thought maybe we were going to find another place for a little while, but the fact that we’re going to be back on Fox is super exciting.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!