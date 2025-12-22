Family Guy Gets Major Change to 2026 Schedule (And It’s Great News for Fans)

Family Guy has revealed it’s getting a major schedule change with its return to Fox next year, and it’s a change that is going to be a big hit with fans. It’s been a strange few years for the long running animated series as not only did it celebrate its 25th anniversary, but it also missed out on a year entirely thanks to a major schedule change. Moving away from the Fall slate on Fox and instead airing as part of the midseason schedule, it’s going to be the same case for Family Guy when it returns for new episodes next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fox has shared a special preview of their Winter 2026 slate, and confirmed that Family Guy is returning for Season 24 this February. But there’s a big change in place in that it will be releasing two new episodes each week as it will sandwich episodes of Universal Basic Guys and the returning American Dad!. So fans will be able to enjoy double the amount of Family Guy in 2026 as it works through its next major season.

Family Guy Confirms Winter 2026 Schedule

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

The 2026 midseason schedule has been revealed with Fox as well. Family Guy Season 24 will be premiering on Sunday, February 15th at 9:30PM ET. Then it will be taking its official time slot of 8:00PM ET the week later when new episodes of Universal Basic Guys and American Dad! will debut. Then the Animation Domination block will be closing out with a second new episode of Family Guy at 9:30PM ET once again. It’s going to be a double dose of Family Guy each Sunday night, and that’s likely going to be a hit.

The only worry about this schedule for now is the fact that it’s going to be burning through Season 24 fairly quickly, but Fox has not revealed how long they are planning to keep Family Guy airing at this faster rate. Fox still has plenty of other animated shows fans will want to keep an eye on like Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons and more, and they will be likely shuffled into the schedule after a few months. Family Guy‘s double dose of episodes is really only temporary.

What’s Coming in Family Guy Season 24?

20th Television Animation

Family Guy has been teasing Season 24 for quite a while, and it’s got some big plans. Not only is it planning a moment where Lois understands what Stewie is saying for the first real time (outside of that one episode where he officially said his first word), but there are plans in place for a parody of The Lord of the Rings and more. If it’s anything like the other previous seasons, it’s going to be a wild one full of swings and misses as it launches multiple jokes one after another.

As the animated series inches closer to its 25th season, Family Guy has been experimenting quite a bit with its characters. Fun reveals, major deaths, big events and more have been going down as it’s clear that there is still a lot of creative energy behind the scenes. Now we’ll get double doses of that next year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!