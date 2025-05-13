American Dad! Execs Break Silence on Saving the Show From Cancellation

American Dad! is coming to Fox a decade after it originally left the network, and the executives at Fox have broken their silence about saving the show from its cancellation. Fox really shook the table when it had announced a historic deal for their animated projects as not only did they renew The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers for four more seasons each, but it was surprisingly revealed that they also renewed American Dad! for four more seasons as well. The animated series had been running with TBS for a decade since it left Fox the first time, and now it’s coming back to its original network.

American Dad! ended its run with TBS after over a decade of airing on the network with 20 seasons now being available, and Fox has officially picked up the series for Season 21 and beyond. Speaking during an Upfront presentation this year with advertisers (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter), Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn noted how they had saw the chance to work with the Seth MacFarlane series again and they just took it, “It’s kind of simple — we got a chance to have another show with Seth [MacFarlane], and we took it.”

Fox Breaks Silence on Saving American Dad

“It’s kind of simple — we got a chance to have another show with Seth [MacFarlane], and we took it,” Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn stated as the network opened up about the coming 2025-26 broadcast schedule. “He’s a great partner for us, and it extends our reach to our very passionate animation audience. It complements our lineup in a terrific way.” Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade elaborated further with the fact it was “opportunistic” for the network itself and that “Its run was over on TBS, so we were delighted” to bring it back to Fox.

The renewal for American Dad! also makes a lot of sense thanks to Fox’s partnership with Disney and Hulu as many of their shows are currently exclusively streaming with the platform. American Dad! was not only a huge hit with TBS as it was the final original scripted program to run with the network before it ended its run, but it was also the second most binged program with Hulu in 2024 overall. Now that it’s coming back for new episodes, Fox’s line up is going to be stronger than ever.

When Does American Dad! Premiere on Fox?

American Dad! won’t be returning anytime soon, however, as the animated series isn’t coming back until next year at the earliest. Fox revealed their schedule for the Fall 2025 schedule, and the Animation Domination block for the Fall currently includes The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Krapopolis, and Bob’s Burgers. Family Guy won’t be returning until some time in 2026, and American Dad! is currently slated for a 2026 premiere as well. So fans just have to wait a little bit longer to see what’s next.

American Dad! was also a much different kind of series than it last aired on Fox, and in the decade since it has become one of the wackiest shows that Seth MacFarlane has ever produced. This is likely going to be the first time in a while that many fans will be reintroduced to this take on the series, and now it’s just a matter of waiting to see it all make its debut. But it’s also a much better place to be in considering American Dad! almost ended entirely before it got picked up again with Fox.

