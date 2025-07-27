American Dad Is Making a Major Change With Its Return to Fox

American Dad had ended its 11 year run with TBS earlier this Spring, but will be making a major change to its episodes when it comes back to Fox. The long running animated series has been through quite a lot as while the Seth MacFarlane Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman created American Dad! first made its debut with Fox back in 2005, but then moved over to TBS back in 2014. It then went on to have a massively successful run as it has always had a top place in the streaming charts and more in the years since leaving Fox.

But Fox has renewed American Dad! for four more seasons after TBS decided to no longer produce it as one of their originals, and now the franchise is readying to return to its original home as part of the Animation Domination block. But while the series is coming back, one big difference that fans will notice from its TBS era (as reported by Variety) is the fact that the characters won’t be able to use certain profane words as often or as freely as they did with its previous network.

American Dad Won’t Curse as Much Anymore

“The only thing that we’re gonna have to get used to is no longer being able to say ‘shit’ and ‘God damn it,’” American Dad executive producer Matt Weitzman revealed during the series’ panel over the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend. “But you know what? We don’t have to find creative ways to be entertained.” Though they will need to be changing that aspect of the animated series for broadcast television, Weitzman explained that he’s just happy that the team gets to keep making new episodes at all. “I’m just super excited to be able to say that we’re gonna be making another 56 episodes of American Dad.”

“We’re really happy to really just be able to make more episodes,” Weitzman continued. “We were on Fox for eight years, and then we’re on TBS for 10 more years. And I can’t tell you how giddy I was when I found out that we’re going to be back on Fox for four more years. I thought maybe we were going to find another place for a little while, but the fact that we’re going to be back on Fox is super exciting.” But the series already has big plans in place for its return to Fox too.

American Dad Returns to Fox in 2026

American Dad! will be returning to Fox with new episodes sometime in 2026, but has yet to reveal a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. The series will be introducing some new guest stars in the coming season too with Mary Steenburgen, Ted Danson, Joe Mantegna, Chris Pine, Ming Na Wen, RuPaul, Wayne Newton, Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, Jonathan Frakes and Kyle Maclachlan all teased for the coming episodes. Even more so is the fact that American Dad will be airing its 400th episode with Fox too.

American Dad Episode 400 was also teased by Weitzman during the panel to see Stan nearly dying on his 400th mission to find out that he’s been replaced with a clone. If this milestone special is anything like the series’ celebratory episodes for its 200th and 300th marks, it’s going to be a good watch for sure. For now, you can catch up with American Dad now streaming with Hulu.

