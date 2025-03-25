American Dad Ends Its Run With TBS After 11 Years

American Dad! has officially come to an end with TBS after over a decade of episodes, and now its future is uncertain as it prepares to potentially return to its original home of the Fox network. American Dad! has been one of Seth MacFarlane’s most successful animated series, and has even found a popularity outside of Family Guy‘s reach. Although the series was meant to serve as a sort of sister series with Family Guy and aired with Fox in the same Sunday evening block, like Family Guy, American Dad! ended up getting shuffled off Fox and found more success elsewhere.

American Dad! has ended with TBS with the final episode of Season 19, “What Great Advancements!” which aired with the network this week. This final episode served not only as a perfect cap to the era, but also a potential finale to the series if it never comes back. After first making its debut with TBS back in 2014, this also marks the end of an 11 year run that has outshined pretty much everything that it did in its original 9 or so year run with Fox. It’s an entirely different show now.

20th Television Animation

How Does American Dad End?

American Dad! ended its run with TBS with Season 19, Episode 22, “What Great Advancements!” Like many of the best episodes in the series’ history, this finale completely reinvents its world and imagines Stan and the others living in a silent film, black and white era. Stan is an inventor on a failing farm with hopes of making it in the big city, and soon invents a special roach that actually gives everyone the power of speech. It’s then revealed that this world is literally silent and in black and white through the course of the episode.

Stan then soon forgets the reason he came to the big city in the first place, and is so blinded by greed and success that he pushes everyone to the wayside. When he eventually invents a device to give everything color, he’s shot and the device is stolen from him and given to the people. With color throughout the world, Stan is ruined and goes back to his farm life. It’s only then he realizes he had a good life after all (even if he still misses the money). It’s a sweet ending for the series on TBS, but thankfully it seems like the series will indeed continue.

20th Television Animation

Is American Dad Cancelled?

American Dad! is still one of the most successful animated series as it was the second most binged series on Hulu in 2024 overall, so the uncertainty for the series’ future did not last long. It’s been reported that there are already talks in place to continue American Dad! with its original home on Fox for Season 20 and beyond. It’s yet to be confirmed whether or not this would be the case, but it’s not the first time that Fox has bought back the rights to an original series after its found success elsewhere like they have done with Family Guy and Futurama in the past.

American Dad! found massive success with TBS, and enjoyed a longer run with the network than it did with Fox. The animated series was not only the final scripted TBS original program left with the network, but reruns of the series are still scheduled to air with the network through to 2030 despite them not producing any more episodes. It just goes to show just how big of a program its become in the 11 years time since it left Fox, and hopefully it still has a bright future ahead of it.