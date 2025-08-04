American Dad Producer Reveals When a Movie Will Happen (But There’s a Catch)

American Dad! is now working on returning to its original home of Fox with new episodes coming next year, but the executive producer behind it all revealed that a new movie could happen someday…but fans will likely wait a while for it to happen. American Dad! has been through a lot of changes in the years since its original debut as it moved over from Fox to then become a TBS original for a little over a decade. But when it seemed like the animated series would be coming to an end, it was saved once more as it heads back to Fox.

American Dad! was recently renewed for four more seasons as it prepares to return to Fox, and the series will be crossing over its milestone 400th episode when it makes its comeback. But even with this many episodes, there’s still a question of whether or not the series could get its own feature film. Speaking to ComicBook about that possibility, executive producer Matt Weitzman explained that he’d like to make a movie happen, but the current goal is to keep rolling with its episodes for now.

American Dad’s Movie Is Going to Take a While

“We got picked up for four more seasons,” Weitzman began when asked about the possibility of a new American Dad movie. “That gives us another 56 episodes to make. Maybe when it’s all said and done there will be an American Dad! movie. I would be happy to announce and to make happen…at this stage, I think we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing to be honest.” So while there’s an interest in making a full theatrical film (with previous plans even being cancelled), it definitely seems like the team’s plates are loaded enough with just the TV series.

American Dad! has a long future ahead of it too. With its new four season renewal in the works for Fox, Weitzman also revealed during the series’ San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel that there was a big change to how they’re writing the show to better fit broadcast television, “The only thing that we’re gonna have to get used to is no longer being able to say ‘shit’ and ‘God damn it,’” Weitzman revealed. “But you know what? We don’t have to find creative ways to be entertained…I’m just super excited to be able to say that we’re gonna be making another 56 episodes of American Dad.”

When Does American Dad Come Back?

American Dad will be returning to Fox with new episodes as part of their Animation Domination block some time in 2026. The premiere date for the new episodes has not been revealed as of this time, but the new season will be crossing over the 400 episode mark when it hits. Guest stars coming in the new season include the likes of Mary Steenburgen, Ted Danson, Joe Mantegna, Chris Pine, Ming Na Wen, RuPaul, Wayne Newton, Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, Jonathan Frakes and Kyle Maclachlan.

As for that 400th episode, Weitzman teased that it will be dealing with Stan nearly dying on a mission only to return home to find out he’s been replaced by a clone. That’s a promising premise for the series considering Stan has dealt with future versions of himself, body doubles, and all sorts of wacky counterparts in the series thus far. So it seems like this milestone episode is going to feel like a blast from the past too. For now, you can catch up with all episodes of American Dad streaming with Hulu.