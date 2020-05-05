American Horror Season 10 Theme May Have To Change Because It Was Weather-Dependent

✖

The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has shut down feature film and television sets around the world, delaying movies and shows for quite a while as some were never able to get in front of cameras to begin with. One of these shows was the tenth season of FX's longest running original drama, American Horror Story. Co-creator Ryan Murphy had previously announced the cast that would appear in the new batch of episodes, and seemingly teased a beach setting for the new season, but unfortunately they never got to start shooting and because of the delays they might have to scrap their plans for the season entirely.

"A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show,” Murphy told TheWrap about the new eason. “So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

The prolific TV creator said the new season had a "very specific vibe" which could prompt a further delay even if conditions allow them to begin production. Murphy went on to say that no one had contacted him about when they could shoot or what the plan would be for productions moving forwards, adding: "Until that day, everybody is kind of on pause. I honestly don’t know. But it’s a great season and I know all the actors are chomping at the bit to get into it, so that’s all I know.”

Based on Murphy's comments above and the cryptic clues he's provided it seems clear that the new season would have focused on either a beach lifestyle story perhaps even life on a deserted island. Murphy previously teased "Things are beginning to wash up on shore..." when posting a teaser image for the season. Though it's worth noting that Murphy also teased the return of the fan-favorite "Rubber Man" to the series, an evil spirit that was mostly bound to the "Murder House" from the first season (and who appeared again in Season 8 aka "Apocalypse").

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters were previously announced as returning for the series, joining cast members Macaulay Culkin, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

Despite his overall deal with Netflix, Murphy continues his work with American Horror Story over on FX. The popular anthology has already been renewed through Season 13 as well, but it's unclear when we'll finally see these new seasons.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.