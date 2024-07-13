American Vandal Gets Surprising Update Years After Netflix Cancellation

It’s been six years since American Vandal, the popular documentary satire series, was canceled by Netflix. The show was loved by critics and audiences alike and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% critics score and 91% audience score after two seasons. “American Vandal will not return for a third season,” Netflix said in a statement when the cancellation was announced. “We’re very grateful to the creators, writers, cast, and crew for bringing their innovative comedy to Netflix, and to the fans and critics who embraced its unique and unconventional humor.” Now, it looks like the show has a chance at a second life.

According to Deadline, the rights to the first batch of original series CBS Studios produced for Netflix have reverted back to the studio. CBS Studios President David Stapf David Stapf spoke to Deadline about “streamers’ growing appetite for broadcast-style procedurals,” and teased that something could eventually be in the works involving American Vandal.

“We’re exploring that, we loved that show and that title,” Stapf shared. “There’s nothing imminent, but we hope to bring it back in some fashion at some point.”

American Vandal Creators Address Cancellation:

Back in 2022, Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault spoke with ComingSoon and opened up about the cancelation of American Vandal.

“I think it’s a bummer to have something you love canceled, but we also are so grateful for the opportunity,” Yacenda said. “If you describe the premise of that show to anyone, it’s crazy that somebody let us make that show in the first place. So I think there were a lot of external market forces that made it possible for that show to be made in 2016. And by 2018, the streaming market was very much changing. But I don’t think we could complain about the latter without being very grateful for the former.”

“Tony and I had worked for years before Vandal, but that, in a way, really felt like another step for us in learning how best to work with each other,” Perrault added. “And I think a lot of the toolkit we used on Players comes directly from our experience with Vandal. We’re super grateful to Netflix and everyone who gave us that opportunity.”

“I echo what Tony said in that I think we were very lucky to have sold that and to have been able to do that when we did,” Perrault continued. “The show also kicked my ass because it was hard. Both of these mockumentaries are not the easiest to make between the gameplay and different elements of Players and then also creating these complex social media worlds of these fictional characters. But I couldn’t be more grateful that we got the opportunity. And I think one thing that I’m grateful for in addition to that is that each season is self-contained. It’s not in the nature of American Vandal to ever end on a cliffhanger, but thank God we didn’t.”

