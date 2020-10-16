Amphibia: George Takei Guest Stars as a Mysterious Businessman in Halloween Episode Clip

In case you somehow missed it, George Takei is officially set to guest star on Disney Channel's Amphibia this coming weekend during the Halloween-themed episode "The Shut-In!" that is scheduled to air on Saturday. Takei guest stars as the mysterious Mr. Littlepot, a business man who hired Hop Pop (Bill Farmer) to drive him to visit the houses of various frogs in town. And ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip of the episode featuring Takei which you can check out above!

"We've had some great guest stars this season but working with a film icon like George Takei was an absolute highlight," Amphibia creator and executive producer Matt Braly says. "George was a master in the booth, bringing endless charisma to his character and making us laugh constantly. He even began reciting Shakespeare at one point, to our delight. George was also a big Asian American role model for me growing up, so it was really special to have him in the show."

Here is how Disney officially describes the upcoming episode:

"Anne and the Plantars protect themselves from the dangers of the annual Blue Moon by locking themselves in the house and entertaining each other with the scariest stories they can think of."

Amphibia Season 2 is currently airing on Disney Channel as part of a relatively new Saturday night animation block, which also regularly includes Big City Greens and The Owl House. The Halloween-themed episode "The Shut-In!" in which George Takei guest stars as Mr. Littlepot is set to air this coming Saturday, October 17th, at 8:30PM PT. Amphibia was previously renewed for a third season. You can check out our previous coverage of Amphibia right here.

Are you excited about the current season of Amphibia? What do you think about George Takei's role here? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation!