Andrew Garfield Stars In Under the Banner of Heaven FX Trailer

Andrew Garfield is starring in a new series on FX and fans are excited. Under the Banner of Heaven got a trailer today and the true crime viewers have something new to look forward to. The Spider-Man star is a man trying to get tot he bottom of a murder in this tightly shot thriller. Inside the church, there’s something afoot and Daisy Edgar-Jones will be along for the ride as well. FX bet on the Sony star and that has proved to be a worthwhile cause. Between Tick, Tick, Boom and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor has been on a heater. There’s legitimate Oscar buzz for the Netflix movie and Garfield will be in demand heading into late 2022 and beyond. FX’s miniseries stands to get a bit of a lift because of pop culture’s general love affair coming out of the multiverse Marvel adventure. Check out the trailer for yourself down below.

FX wrote, “Starring Andrew Garfield and inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven is coming soon. Only on Hulu. From Academy Award® winners Dustin Lance Black, Ron Howard, and Brian Grazer.”

Here’s how the network describes the upcoming film:

“Under the Banner of Heaven is a limited series inspired by Jon Krakauer’s true crime bestseller of the same name. A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. Andrew Garfield will star as “Pyre,” an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as “Brenda,” a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.”

