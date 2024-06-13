Apple TV+ Reveals Trailer for Rashida Jones-Starring Series Sunny

Rashida Jones stars in the official trailer for Sunny. The new dark comedy series comes from Apple TV+ and A24, so right there you already know the type of quality you're getting out of Sunny. The Office star plays a married woman named Suzie who moves to Kyoto, Japan, and has her life rocked when her husband and son go missing in a plane crash. As a "consolation prize" the company her husband worked for gifts her a talking robot named Sunny. Together, Sunny and Suzie start to bond while also discovering the truth about what really happened to Suzie's family.

The trailer for Sunny shows Rashida Jones' Suzie being abducted off the street by men and tossed into a van, taken to a warehouse where she's presented with a file for Masahiko Sakamoto. She's then given the shocking news regarding her family and the plane crash. Later, a gentleman is waiting for Suzie outside her house as she's walking home in the dark. This is where we meet the robotic Sunny, who tries to greet Suzie with a hug. The rest of the trailer features Suzie and Sunny starting to ask the right questions and dig into the family's disappearance, all while Suzie and Sunny begin to bond.

What is Apple TV+'s Sunny about?

The Apple TV+ description of Sunny reads, "Sunny stars Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As 'consolation' she's given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband's electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny's attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie's family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed."

Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, Sunny is written and executive produced by Robbins, through her shingle Babka Pictures. Tcherniak executive produces for Poppycock Pictures. A24 and Jones also serve as executive producers. The series is based on the book Dark Manual by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O'Sullivan.

Sunny will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 10th with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 4th.