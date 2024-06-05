MaXXXine Fights Back in New Trailer

The trilogy of horror films that kicked off with X in 2022 and continued with Pearl later that year is set to conclude with MaXXXine, which just earned an all-new trailer. While the first two films were brought to life during the contained criteria of the coronavirus pandemic, MaXXXine explores not only its biggest environment yet, but also enlisted a number of compelling stars to help bring the adventure to life. Ahead of the film's official release, you can also see X on the big screen on June 18th, which includes a sneak peek at MaXXXine. Check out the trailer below before MaXXXine lands in theaters on July 5th.

MaXXXine is described, "In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past." Joining Mia Goth in the franchise are Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

The trailer also includes a phone number you can text to get insight into the experience.

Both X and Pearl were major hits for the horror world, as they sit at 94% and 92% positive reviews, respectively. Despite the successes of those films, Goth herself promised that MaXXXine will be even better than the first two entries.

"It's the best script of the three by far. It's going be the best movie of the three," Goth shared with Variety back in 2023 before filming had begun. "We're all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we're working on together and everyone's coming back together, so it's bringing the band all back together again. We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we're all so excited. It's the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she's just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

Check out X on the big screen on June 18th for a sneak peek at MaXXXine before MaXXXine hits theaters on July 5th.

