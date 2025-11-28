Apple TV Reportedly Creating a New Godzilla Series

Apple TV is preparing to drag fans back into the MonsterVerse next year with the second season of its biggest live-action series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Taking place during the film series that introduced fans to new takes on Godzilla, Kong, and several other giant beasts, the story of Monarch traverses the decades. Switching between the present and the past, the first season was never shy when it came to exploring Legendary’s new kaiju-packed world. In a recent report, it appears as though the streaming service is set to return to Monarch outside of the main series, taking a further look into the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to outlet Nexus Point News, a prequel series exploring the earlier years of Monarch is in the works at Apple TV. The yet unnamed series would bring in actor Wyatt Russel to reprise his role as Lee Shaw and would reportedly take place during the Cold War as kaiju enter the conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union. While all these points are interesting enough, the outlet also confirmed several creators who will be involved with the prequel series. Joby Harold will act as showrunner for the prequel, according to the source, with Harold’s partner, Tory Tunnell, set to be an executive producer. According to Nexus, the prequel is set to begin production next summer, following the arrival of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ second season.

Whatever Happened to Lee Shaw?

Apple TV

Lee Shaw was an interesting character in more ways than one, with the father-son acting team of Wyatt Russell and Kurt Russell taking on the part in the past and the present. When last we saw the younger version of Shaw, he had been effectively drugged into a coma by the government, aiming to keep him quiet regarding the United States’ previous interactions with Godzilla and company. For seemingly decades, the young Shaw remained in a comatose state before he was eventually found by the current Monarch cast in a much older state portrayed by Kurt Russel.

Despite this new prequel series reportedly in the works, Wyatt and Kurt Russell will return for the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The older iteration of Lee was in quite the pickle when last we left him in the first season finale, trapped inside the Hollow Earth and seemingly set to be nothing more than kaiju food. While nothing has been confirmed, we have to imagine that if Lee Shaw escapes from the Hollow Earth, there will be quite the story attached to his journey back home.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and this potential prequel are far from the only venues for Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The next major movie in the franchise is 2027’s Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, the third film in the crossover series that will once again see the King of the Monsters and Skull Island’s resident ruler sharing screentime. The story details for this next major chapter have yet to be revealed as of the writing of this article.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Nexus Point News