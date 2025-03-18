Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Wraps Production With New Update

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is now in the works on Season 2 of the series with Apple TV+, and the series has officially announced that it has wrapped production with a new behind the scenes look at how it’s all coming together. Legendary’s Monsterverse is now in the works on some big expansions. Not only is there a new film in the works set after the events of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but there’s also a new season of the TV series that’s been helping to fill in all of the gaps the movies can’t quite get to.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters helped to explore some big parts of Monarch’s past with the first season of the series that aired back in 2023, and it was such a success that a second season was confirmed to be in the works last Spring. With filming officially kicking off last Fall, the series has now confirmed that production has wrapped on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2. To celebrate this milestone, Apple TV+ has dropped a cool new look behind the scenes of what looks to be a destroyed environment. Check it out below.

Pay no attention to the destruction in the background. That's a wrap on #Monarch Season 2. pic.twitter.com/UZKOhyfzRC — Apple TV (@AppleTV) March 18, 2025

What to Know for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2

Featuring Chris Black and Matt Fraction returning from the first season to serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is now being produced by Legendary Television with Toho providing input and licensing for Godzilla’s role in it all. The Monsterverse series stars the likes of Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, and more. But in Season 2, there will be a small shake up with Prey and Novocaine star Amber Midthunder confirmed to be joining the cast for the coming episodes.

The major twist heading into the second season also is the fact that it will be involving Skull Island in a much greater capacity than fans had ever expected with the release of the first season. This major locale is likely going to be fueling much of what we get to see in the second season, and will likely also help to fill in some of the gaps that have still yet to be explored following the time period between Kong: Skull Island and Kong’s return in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Legendary / AppleTV+

What Is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters About?

While this next season and new spinoff series are now in the works, it’s actually the best time to go back and check out the first season of the series now streaming with Apple TV+. As for what to expect from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1, it begins to tease itself as such, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.”

The synopsis continues with, Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has yet to announce a release window or date for Season 2 as of the time of this publication.