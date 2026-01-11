Apple’s Spy Thriller Series Nobody Talks About Returns & is An Instant Hit

Apple TV has a lot of great streaming shows, and one of its best spy thrillers is an instant hit even though few people have been talking about it. Apple TV has made its name for its original shows, with Ted Lasso, Severance, Dark Matter, Pluribus, Silo, and more proving that the streaming service was more than worth the subscription. The streaming service has also proven to be a hit for fans of spy television, with the adaptation of Mick Herron’s Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, a brilliant series. However, while plenty of people praise Slow Horses, few people talk about another spy thriller series that deserves just as much love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tehran is an Israeli spy thriller television series that initially aired in Israel on Kan 11 before Apple TV picked it up to air internationally. The series just returned for its third season on January 9, 2026, and it is already a major streaming hit, despite little promotion and few people even talking about it. According to FlixPatrol, Tehran jumped all the way to second place for most-watched Apple TV streaming shows this week, behind only Pluribus. Every other show in the Top 10 is older, with Hijack (97 days) and The Last Frontier (93 days) the only shows that are under 100 days since release.

This is huge since everyone is talking about Pluribus, which aired its Season 1 finale on December 24, 2026. The third season of Tehran dropped its first episode on Apple TV on January 9, and it will release one episode every week through February 27. The full season already aired in Israel, premiering in December 2024 and finishing up in January 2025. However, this is the first chance the rest of the world gets to see the return of the hit series.

What Fans Can Expect From Tehran Season 3

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

Tehran is an Apple TV Israeli spy thriller that follows a Mossad agent named Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) who heads to the Iranian capital for her current mission. She also has the distinction of being a Jewish Iranian woman who was born in Tehran. Since the successful first season of the series, more big-name actors have joined the cast. Glenn Close joined the cast as British Mossad agent Marjan Montazami in Season 2. Former House star Hugh Laurie joined as a new castmember in Season 3 as South African nuclear inspector Eric Peterson.

The show features dialogue in Hebrew, Persian, and English, and remains a highly controversial series thanks to real-world events. It was reported that Apple TV was concerned about the third season storyline since it was a little too close to real-world events in Israel, but they went ahead with the season anyway, as it centered on a nuclear weapons storyline. Interestingly, there will be a fourth season of Tehran, and it required major rewrites because it ended up too similar to real-world war escalations in Israel.

The second season ended with Tamar facing a huge obstacle after she went rogue, and her boyfriend paid the ultimate price. In Season 3, she is still reeling from her losses, but then she has to recover quickly when a nuclear scientist asks for her help after discovering something concerning during an inspection. Since the world believes she has died, this puts her in great danger, but she has to help when she realizes the inherent danger at hand.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!