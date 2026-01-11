HBO Max’s Best Thriller Returns After 2 Years With a Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

HBO Max has one of its best thriller series returning to the streaming service, and this is exciting for fans of quality television. HBO Max has always had a reputation for airing some of the best shows that have hit the small screen for over three decades now. The prestige network is responsible for everything from The Wire, The Sopranos, and Deadwood to more recent success stories like The White Lotus, Game of Thrones, and Heated Rivalry. There is also a fantastic thriller series with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 71% audience score that has only gotten better as the series wears on and returns with its fourth season on January 11, 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Industry is back on HBO Max with its fourth season. While the series premiered in 2020 with a decent 76% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, it has improved dramatically and is now one of the streaming service’s best shows. After Season 2 checked in with a 96% RT score, the third season topped that with 98%. With limited reviews, since it is just premiering its first episode, it has a 95% rating for Season 4, so it appears the quality is as strong as ever.

Industry follows a group of young graduates who join a prestigious investment bank in London. Created by former investment bankers, the series takes viewers inside the cutthroat world of the industry and shows how it affects these young professionals’ personal lives. The cast is impressive, led by Myha’la and Marisa Abela, and it follows the pressure on the industry following the 2008 financial collapse.

Industry Season 4 also features some big names joining the already impressive cast, including Kirenan Shipka, Kal Penn, Claire Forlani, and Charlie Heaton. The first episode of Industry Season 4 premieres on January 11 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will also be available to stream that day on HBO Max. Like previous seasons, there will be right episodes for the new one as well. The Season 4 finale will air on March 1.

What To Expect From Industry Season 4

Image Courtesy of HBO Max

One of the big reasons Industry has become such a popular show is that the creators added in so many things from their own banking experience, showing how over-the-top and risky the entire industry is. Fans care about these characters, even as they take part in some of the most cutthroat activities imaginable. The fourth season of the series keeps up the intensity in an almost unflinching manner, making for one of the best TV shows about the business world since Succession ended.

What is best about the series is that it learned from its decent, but mostly average, first season. That was all about the psychological battle between the graduates as they began finding their place in the banking industry. However, once that season ended, the series leveled up and began to create riveting storylines, even as the actual banking industry was getting darker and more depraved along the way.

Much of the reason for Industry’s success is the cast. Myha’la is at the top of her game as Harper, while familiar faces like Game of Thrones Kip Harington helped bring in viewers for what has become an unexpected masterpiece on HBO Max. This fourth season of the series looks to be another high mark for Industry, as this is a show that knows what it is and never delivers what you might expect.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!