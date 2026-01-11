Every Marvel & DC TV Show Releasing in 2026, Ranked by Our Anticipation

There are a lot of TV series coming out in 2026 from Marvel and DC, although only one of them is a DCU property, and the rest are either MCU releases or Marvel animated shows. This is a big deal for both companies, as Marvel and DC each only have two films set for 2026 release, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday for the MCU and Supergirl and Clayface for the DCU. However, both production studios have some important releases on television, with the DCU bringing in one of its most important groups to HBO Max and the MCU continuing to build its Disney+ library of stories.

From more TV shows from the MCU street-level characters to the introduction of the DCU’s space cops, here are the best shows coming out in 2026 from Marvel and DC, ranked.

8) Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

The first season of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was a treat. It was a fun show aimed toward the family, and it had several fun cameo appearances from other heroes outside Spider-Man’s world. It was also on a different Earth in the multiverse, so it had a chance to change up some characters, which created some surprising and entertaining worldbuilding. The second season has a chance to follow up on that with Tombstone’s gradual transformation into a villain and Nico Minoru’s expanded importance. It should be as good as the first season, but it isn’t anything that fans need to watch.

7) Wonder Man

Wonder Man has been pushed back a lot, and it seems that Marvel has little faith in the project, which is disappointing. At least the recent trailers for the series show that this Simon Williams does have superpowers, as he does in the comics, while earlier trailers made it seem like he was just an actor. It also looks like the MCU still has a Damage Control problem with superheroes, which could play into the upcoming Doomsday movie. Trevor Slattery’s return is welcome, but this is the least necessary MCU project to watch in 2026.

6) Spider-Noir

Spider-Noir is a Marvel animated series hitting Prime Video in 2026 that has nothing to do with anything else going on in the MCU. This is clearly a standalone series and should be viewed as such. However, unlike Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Wonder Man, there are a few exciting reasons to watch Spider-Noir. First of all, Nicolas Cage returns from Across the Spider-Verse to voice Spider-Man Noir. Second, similar to Werewolf by Night, this will be available in black and white and color for fans to choose from, and the noir atmosphere should make the black and white version incredible. It isn’t necessary to watch this series, but it should be a ton of fun.

5) Punisher

Punisher is a 2026 release that will spin off from Daredevil: Born Again. It might also tie in with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, since the character shows up there as well. However, this is a slight continuation from the Netflix series, which ran for two seasons, although it likely won’t delve much into those episodes. Instead, this should follow Frank Castle after he breaks out of Kingpin’s prison and starts to exact vengeance. Like Werewolf by Night, this is a Special Presentation and is likely to just be one episode.

4) VisionQuest

VisionQuest is a series that has been pushed back more than once, but it will finally hit Disney+ in 2026. What makes this exciting is that it will be the final part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued into Agatha All Along. It will finally reveal what happened to Vision after he left at the end of WandaVision. The series is also bringing back Ultron in some manner, should deal with Wiccan searching for his brother with the ghost of Agatha Harkness, and will, hopefully, reveal the fate of the Scarlet Witch, possibly bringing her back to life and giving her a satisfying ending in the MCU.

3) X-Men ’97 Season 2

The excitement for X-Men ’97 Season 2 is big, but it is also slightly muted with some level of expectations lessened, thanks to the change in showrunners. This second season is still from original showrunner Beau DeMayo, although the MCU removed his name from the credits after he was fired. There is fear that the new showrunners won’t focus on the social issues that made the first season such a great series of television. However, if it can keep up the same quality with the new showrunners, that first season proves that this revived X-Men series could remain the best thing on Disney+ for Marvel.

2) Lanterns

There is only one DCU television series coming out in 2026, but it will be a great one. Lanterns is coming out sometime in the middle of the year and will bring the Green Lantern Corps into the DCU. The series will have Hal Jordan as a veteran member of the Green Lantern Corps, while John Stewart will be his new trainee. With an appearance by Guy Gardner and the addition of Sinestro, this should be a fantastic series that will allow James Gunn to slide the Lanterns into his DCU mythology for a possible bigger spot in the future.

1) Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The most anticipated TV series from Marvel or DC is the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. The first season of the show had some huge plot points, from Kingpin becoming the Mayor of New York City to him putting together a group of corrupt cops to bring in all vigilantes, who they then locked in cages. It was this parallel to real-life that made the series so intense and proved that Daredevil remains one of Marvel’s greatest television heroes. This second season brings back Jessica Jones and sets up the future of Daredevil’s fight against the Kingpin, once again making it must-watch television for Marvel Entertainment.

