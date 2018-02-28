‘Archer’ Season 9 Premiere Date Revealed

Archer is coming back for season 9, “Danger Island” on April 25th! The premiere date was revealed as part of THR‘s updated list of TV premieres, along with a new photo from the “Danger Island” version of the show (see above).

Season 9 of Archer will be a new anthology set against the backdrop of a new fantasy world, imagined by Sterling Archer while he is in a coma, after being shot by an nefarious actress at the end of season 7. While season 8’s fantasy world, “Dreamland,” was a throwback to 1940s detective Noir, season 9’s “Danger Island” will be a twisted Gilligan’s Island-type story, set in the days just before WWII began. It will be the penultimate season of the series, with season 10 presumably returning things to present day, for one more storylline with the original Archer and ISIS crew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out a synopsis and more character details for below:

Archer, Pam, and Malory will be working at the resort. Archer will be a eye-patched sea plane pilot; Marlory the surly bartender; Pam will hilariously be portrayed as a Archer’s bombshell hot sidekick and co-pilot; and Dr. Krieger will become Archer’s smart-mouthed parrot, Crackers.

Lana will be an exotic princess, and Cyril is an English real estate mogul, looking to buy up island land (and presumably bed said exotic princess).

Cheryl will be a newlywed heiress honeymooning on the island, who gets left stranded there by her husband when he catches her in bed with Archer (classic!).

As series co-creator Matt Thompson reveals explains, this season is meant to return the show to a lighter tone than “Dreamland”:

“Last season, we loved it, but things got pretty dark, pretty fast. And [Archer creator] Adam Reed had talked about just doing something that’s fun and just having a blast with this season. So we basically stuck all these people on this tiny volcanic island, and we’re just going to have as much as fun as we can, with quicksand, cannibals, super intelligent monkeys, and a volcano, and a talking fucking parrot.”

Catch Archer “Danger Island” starting on April 25th, only on FXX.