Tony Hale, Rosamund Pike, and More Join New Netflix DreamWorks Animated Series

The star-studded cast for DreamWorks Animation’s next series has officially been announced. Earlier this month, the studio debuted the principal cast members of Archibald’s Next Big Thing, an animated series that will debut later this year on Netflix.

The series draws inspiration from a series of children’s books written by Veep and Arrested Development star Tony Hale, along with Tony Biaggne and Victor Huckabee. It follows the adventures of Archibald Strutter, a simple chicken who ‘yes-ands’ his way through life. Though living in the moment often leads him astray, Archibald always finds his way back home. Archibald’s Next Big Thing is a fresh comedy about one chicken’s joy for life and celebrating the journey, not just the destination.

Hale will star in the series as Archibald, a cheerful and curious young chicken who embraces life to the fullest. Joining Archibald in the series are several of his siblings – Sage (Happy Endings‘ Adam Pally), an older brother who adores the outdoors, Loy (Baby Daddy‘s Chelsea Kane) Archibald’s science whiz of a sister, and Finly (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2‘s Jordan Fisher), a singing, dancing, and all-around-artistic brother.

The series will also include Bea (Spirit Riding Free‘s Kari Wahlgren), Archibald’s best friend and sidekick, who speaks in a language that only he can understand. Gone Girl‘s Rosamund Pike will round out the principal cast as the series’ narrator.

Archibald’s Next Big Thing will also feature quite a lot of guest stars, with Casey Wilson (Black Monday) recurring as bubbly local reporter “Wendi Powers;” Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) as a brilliant astronaut monkey with an unfortunate fear of space; and RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as fashion designer llama “Jonathan Jagger.”

Additional guest stars will include Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), Matty Cardarople (Stranger Things 3), Gary Cole (Veep), John Michael Higgins (Pitch Perfect 3), Marc Maron (GLOW), Joel McHale (Santa Clarita Diet), Chris Parnell (Archer), Sally Phillips (Veep), Adam Ray (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Kevin Michael Richardson (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!), Rob Riggle (American Dad!), Roger Craig Smith (Harvey Girls Forever), Fred Tatasciore (Trollhunters), Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) and “Weird Al” Yankovic (Milo Murphy’s Law) also guest star.

The series is created and executive produced by Hale, executive produced by Eric Fogel (Descendants: Wicked World), and was developed for television by Drew Champion (Game Talk Live) and Jacob Moffat (Tiny Tiny Talk Show).

Archibald’s Next Big Thing is set to debut later this year on Netflix.