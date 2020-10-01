Archie Lyndhurst, Star of So Awkward, Dies At 19

✖

Actor Archie Lyndhurst, star of children’s show So Awkward on the BBC, has died at age of 19. A "short illness" has been announced as Lyndhurst's cause of death; the actor was best known for his role as Ollie Coulton, as well as his real-life status as the son of Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses), a British comedy icon in his own right. So Awkward aired on CBBC, and the network has put out a statement giving their condolences for the loss of a talent that was clearly still so young and just coming into his own. You can read the statement from CBBS below:

We're so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness.

Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show.

“All of us are devastated to hear the news of Archie’s passing. He was such a talented young actor and meant so much to all of those involved in So Awkward as well as to the CBBC fans. He will be greatly missed by us all and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time."

The Network has also collected the following tributes from Lyndhurst's co-stars and colleagues (via The BBC):

"[Archie Lyndhurst's] friend and [So Awkward] co-star Samuel Small, who plays Rob Edwards in the series, wrote a tribute on Instagram:

"Love you from now until infinity. Rest in power bro," said Lyndhurst's friend and So Awkward co-star Samuel Small. "I wish you could've all known Archie how we knew him. I've never met someone so full of life and had touched so many people's hearts. Archie was there for me in my lowest lows but my highest highs were with him. Archie's my best friend and to say goodbye so soon is absolutely devastating, but his calling was obviously somewhere else and I hope he is brightening up wherever he is. Archie loved his friends and family so, so dearly and we hope he knows how much he truly was loved."

"You were the light in the room, even on a bad day, and brought all of us together," wrote So Awkward star Sophia Dall'aglio. "It's true, things won't be the same without you, but while you were here you did nothing but your best to make people happy. The biggest heart I've ever known, thank you so much for changing my life in the seven years we had together. I'm so grateful."

CBBC and Channel X North have both released statements as well, which you can read over on the network's website.

Archie Lyndhurst entertained many young people of his generation with his role on So Awkward, and had so much more on the horizon (like a clothing line). We offer our condolences to his family and friends.