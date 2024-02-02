Argylle and Mr. & Mrs. Smith Reviews, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Reactions

The podcast crew reviews Argylle movie and the Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV series, with first impressions of WWE 2K24 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League games.

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews Matthew Vaughn's new spy film Argylle, Amazon Prime's new Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV series, and Marvel's Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur season 2! There's also a breakdown of Netflix's 2024 slate presentation.

PLUS, bonus content includes first reactions to Milly Alcock being cast as DCU Supergirl, a deep-dive into Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season finale, and first impressions of the new games Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and WWE 2K24!

Argylle Review

ComicBook Critic Patrick Cavanaugh gives Argylle a 2-star review (out of 5):

Surprisingly, Argylle does make good on boasting that it came from a twisted mind, though this is more a reflection on the overall narrative and its many twists and turns, which burgeoning cinephiles will likely appreciate more than those well-versed in the genre. All the various loose threads of the film's winding journey mostly pay off from a story standpoint, we just wish some of the more bloated scenes and sequences could have been trimmed and the characters could have been a bit more inventive to make that journey far more enjoyable. With Argylle, Vaughn delivers something that will feel quite familiar to his previous efforts, yet its PG-13 tone and embrace of CGI make for a toothless experience that can't quite be salvaged even by this impressive cast. There are glimpses of genuine glee, but they are too few and far between to salvage the experience as a whole.

WWE 2K24 Impressions

(Photo: WWE)

ComicBook Nation host Matt Aguilar has the following to say about WWE 2K24:

As with every WWE 2K game, the graphics have received an upgrade, but the likeness accuracy will vary from superstar to superstar. This year's top-level recreations include Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, and Dakota Kai, and hopefully many more will follow in their footsteps. There are many other additions to the game we are eager to test out, but this initial sampling provides a stellar foundation for what should be another big entry in the WWE 2K franchise.

What Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League About?

(Photo: Rockstar/WB Games)

From Rocksteady Studios, the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible to save the world: Kill the Justice League," reads an official blurb about the game for any unfamiliar with it. "Join the newly 'recruited' members of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark, as they set out on an impossible mission to Kill the Justice League. Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac's invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it.

BONUS ROUNDS

This week we reacted to Mily Alcock's Supergirl Casting:

The Pull List looked at new comics Dead X-Men and DC's Wonder Woman Trinity special:

We launched our new gaming segment Quick Save:

And Riptide Radio rode the Percy Jackson wave into the Season 1 finale!

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

(Photo: Producer Pete)

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!