Oliver Queen Attempts To Save the Multiverse In Arrow’s “Crisis On Infinite Earths” Teaser

The CW has released another new TV spot teaser for “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” with the latest focusing on the series that started it all. Harbinger appears in front of Arrow‘s Oliver Queen with his daughter Mia to tell him that trouble is coming. “The Crisis has begun. You are needed,” she says. “I am attempting to save the multi-verse,” Oliver says, which it seems will be a Herculean task as images of a world in disarray flash across the screen. The Green Arrow shouts in another shot “This Time” before a smash cut reveals Oliver on the ground, seemingly in pain, perhaps leading into what The Monitor foretold about Oliver’s fate in the Crisis. You can watch the spot in high-res at ET Online.

It was previously revealed that the episode of Arrow ahead of the crossover event, featuring a moment of double-crossing as Lyla, leader of A.R.G.U.S. and John Diggle’s wife, places the hero in a truly harrowing position. Oliver will have to find his way out of this one, but has he been in a scrape like this before. Adding to the drama of “Reset is the fact that David Ramsey will be the one behind the camera for this adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.