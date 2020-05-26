Arrow Star Stephen Amell Will Answer Your Texts But You Have to Be Fast

✖

If you've ever had a major question you wanted to ask Oliver Queen himself, now is your chance, and you better hurry or you'll fail this city. Stephen Amell took to Twitter to reveal a phone number and that for the next few minutes he's answering any fan questions he receives over text message. You can text Amell yourself at the number "310-388-9714," and if you're lucky enough to receive a reply from him you'll get a video response! Check out the proof from the man himself below and let us know in the comments if you got a reply from the Green Arrow.

Text me at 310.388.9714 I’m answering for the next 25 to 30 minutes. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 26, 2020

Did I mention I’m doing video responses to the text? pic.twitter.com/jJevdQF4nb — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 26, 2020

Lest anyone think that this is Amell's personal cell phone number that he's just handing out, it's not. Much like his CW-veteran Misha Collins, Amell is using the Community.com service to interact with fans via text-messaging at a mass scale, and at no trouble to his personal cell phone provider. The actor previously made his debut with the service last month, opening himself up to questions, later confirming that 347 people responded to him within the first two minutes.

347 people responded in under 2 minutes. I sent them all a video response to prove this is legit. So... ya. Text me: 310.388.9714 https://t.co/dEGC1ctZBY — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 25, 2020

Amell's use of the number and interaction with fans has been sporadic. The actor confirmed he was still replying to messages in early May as well but this marks his latest push. Hard to blame him since we're all stuck at home for the time being and eager for some human interaction, who better than the Green Arrow to keep us company?

The eighth and final season of Arrow officially wrapped up earlier this year and marked the ending of Amell's time as the titular character. Despite fan hopes and wishes that he might return in some capacity in the future, Amell has confirmed he's done with the Arrowverse.

"It was a good eight years but it was time to be done," he said on Instagram earlier this year. "It was weird seeing promos for Supergirl and Flash and Batwoman again. It seems like a different lifetime. I don't think I'll be doing that again."

Amell can next be seen in the wrestling-related drama series Heels, which is currently on hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

